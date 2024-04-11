Big Changes Are Coming To The Next Nike Pegasus—Here’s What To Expect

The Nike Pegasus 41 is coming this June, and it looks to be one of the most significant updates to the popular shoe line in years, with a completely redesigned midsole. Nike is also launching a new version of the shoe—the Nike Pegasus Premium—to give runners more options than ever within the Pegasus franchise.

Nike has used its React foam as the main material in the midsole for the last few versions of the Pegasus, but is updating this to ReactX with the Pegasus 41. ReactX is softer and delivers 13% more energy return than standard React, and is also more environmentally friendly, reducing the carbon footprint of a pair of midsoles by 41%.

The Nike InfinityRN 4 was the first shoe to use ReactX foam in its midsole when it came out last year and while I found the new foam softer and bouncier, the InfinityRN 4 was a heavy shoe and I wasn’t a big fan overall.

I’m hoping that the ReactX foam is integrated into the Pegasus without making the 41 substantially heavier than the Nike Pegasus 40. Along with the ReactX foam the Pegasus 41 has two Air Zoom units in the midsole, one under the heel and one under the forefoot, which should help keep the weight down and add more pop to the ride.

Nike has also updated the upper on the Pegasus 41, which is designed to be lighter, more breathable and more comfortable than the one of the Pegasus 40, with an internal band wrapping around the midfoot to ensure a secure fit.

There is also an EasyOn version of the Pegasus 41, and a winter version that has a waterproof upper with a Gore-Tex liner. Nike is also launching the Pegasus Trail 5, and the Pegasus Premium, which uses a mix of Air Zoom, ReactX and ZoomX materials in its midsole.

The price of the Nike Pegasus 41 is still to be confirmed, along with an exact release date beyond the month of June.