Grab The Nike Pegasus 39 For As Little As $62 In The Nike Summer Sale

The Nike Pegasus 39 was the first shoe I checked in the Nike US summer sale, because with the Nike Pegasus 40 coming out recently the older version was ripe for discounts, and Nike has not disappointed.

Several versions of the Pegasus 39 are reduced by various amounts before you even take into account the 20% discount from the summer sale, which is added by using the code SUMMER at checkout.

Several colors of the men’s shoe that have been knocked down to $77.97, which ends up being just $62.38 once you use the code on your shopping cart. The news is more complicated on the women’s side because pretty much every color of the Pegasus 39 is going for a different discounted price . However, there is one smoke grey and olive color that is reduced to $76.97 before the discount code, which then drops to $61.58 using the code. As far as I can see, that’s the cheapest Pegasus 39, but I’m now half-blind from clicking between Pegasus 39 models so you might find an even better offer available.

Nike Pegasus 39: $130 $61.58 at Nike using code SUMMER Save $68.42 The Nike Pegasus 39 is primed for discounts this summer because the Pegasus 40 just came out, and the Nike summer sale sees a variety of different colors of the shoe reduced by different amounts. There are several colors of the men’s shoe available for $62.38 with the code, but the best overall price is for one color of the women’s shoe, which drops to $61.58. The Pegasus 39 is also a slightly better shoe than the Pegasus 40 in my opinion, with the new shoe only getting upper updates that make it a little heavier. It’s a solid all-rounder you can use for pretty much any kind of run, and durable too, so picking it up for less than half its RRP is great value.

Whatever discount you get, it’s an even better deal when you consider that the Pegasus 39 is almost exactly the same as the newer Pegasus 40. The new shoe has an updated upper, but I didn’t really notice any significant benefit to this during my testing and it actually makes the Pegasus 40 heavier than the Pegasus 39, so grabbing the older shoe certainly makes sense even before this substantial discount.

I rate the Pegasus 39 as one of the best running shoes available because it offers value and versatility. It’s not the most exciting shoe available, but almost any runner will get on well with the Pegasus 39 and it works well for easy and fast runs alike.

You have to be a Nike member to get access to the summer sale code, but it’s quick, easy and free to sign up, so that should be no impediment to grabbing this deal on one of the most popular running shoes going.

Need further convincing before purchasing? My Nike Pegasus 39 review and Nike Pegasus 40 review may help you decide if it’s worth your money.