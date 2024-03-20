I Found The Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals On Running Shoes, Then Kept Digging And Found Even Bigger Discounts

The Amazon Spring Sale has started and there are some great running shoe deals available, whether you’re looking for a comfortable cushioned shoe or a carbon plate running shoe to set PRs in.

I review running shoes and have tested hundreds of pairs of shoes in recent years, and so I know which shoes included in the sales are actual bargains, and which are worth avoiding. I’ve also checked the best running shoe discounts from the Amazon sale against prices elsewhere, and found better deals on a couple of shoes.

With all that in mind, here are the top running shoe deals available in the Amazon Spring Sale, plus info on where you can get the shoes for less if there is a better deal available.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 came out earlier this year but I found that the updates to the new shoe were minimal, with upper tweaks and a new outsole that improves the grip slightly, but also makes the ride of the new shoe slightly less comfortable compared with the Gel-Nimbus 25. The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is available in lots of colors and sizes for $119.95 in the Amazon sale, a 25% reduction that is matched on the Asics website. However, Footlocker has the shoe for less, reducing it to $99, though there are fewer colors and sizes available.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 , <a href="https://footlocker.8s4u9r.net/c/221109/764040/11068?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.footlocker.com%2Fproduct%2F~%2F2B356001.html" data-link-merchant="footlocker.com"" target="_blank">now $99.99 at Footlocker Save $60.01 The best deal I could find on the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 right now is at Footlocker, where a few colors of the shoe are reduced by almost 40%. If you want more choice of colors and sizes then the shoe is reduced to $119.95 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is still a very good deal on a comfortable cushioned shoe that matched the performance of the newer Gel-Nimbus 26. Reviews: <a href="https://www.coachweb.com/gear/running-gear/asics-gel-nimbus-25-review" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="footlocker.com"">Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 review | <a href="https://www.coachweb.com/gear/running-shoes/asics-gel-nimbus-26-review" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="footlocker.com"">Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 review

Brooks Glycerin 20

Like the Gel-Nimbus 25, the Brooks Glycerin 20 is another comfortable cushioned shoe that’s great for newer runners, and those who want a shoe that protects the body well on long runs. The Brooks Glycerin 21 recently came out and I do think the new shoe is an upgrade, with more foam in the midsole and a lighter overall design, but the Glycerin 20 is still a great shoe and reduced by $50 to $109.95 in the Amazon sale. There are plenty of sizes and colors available in the sale, and that’s the best price I can see for the shoe, though Brooks does match the 31% discount if you’d prefer to shop direct.

Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBrooks-Glycerin-Mens-Neutral-Running%2Fdp%2FB0971LVQD9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">now $109.95 at Amazon Save $50.05 The Brooks Glycerin 20 is a great cushioned shoe that offers a comfortable ride over any distance, and this 31% saving is the best deal I can see anywhere right now, with lots of sizes and colors included in the sale. The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a slight upgrade, being both more cushioned and lighter, but I don’t think it’s worth spending $50 more to get the new shoe. Reviews: <a href="https://www.coachweb.com/gear/running-gear/brooks-glycerin-20-review" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Brooks Glycerin 20 review | <a href="https://www.coachweb.com/gear/running-shoes/brooks-glycerin-21-review" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Brooks Glycerin 21 review

New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v3

The SC Elite v3 is a last-gen carbon plate running shoe, but even though the New Balance SC Elite v4 is a better shoe, in my opinion, the older one remains a very fast racing option and it’s available at a big discount in Amazon’s sale. The price varies with size and color, but if you can find one that fits you for under $170 it’s a deal worth considering, and I’ve not seen a better deal on the shoe elsewhere.

New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v3: was $229.99 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=156524&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNew-Balance-FuelCell-SuperComp-Running%2Fdp%2FB0BJ7LQ539%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">now $153.65 at Amazon Save $76.30 Unless you’re a size 11 you might not get this exact discount on the SC Elite v3, but there are several sizes in the Thirty Watt/Black/Cosmic Rose colorway of the shoe that are reduced to under $170. That’s a good price for a carbon plate super-shoe, though if you’re prepared to spend well over $200 you can get a higher level of performance from newer shoes. Reviews: <a href="https://www.coachweb.com/gear/running-gear/new-balance-fuelcell-sc-elite-v3-review" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">New Balance Fuelcell SC Elite V3 review | <a href="https://www.coachweb.com/gear/running-shoes/new-balance-fuelcell-sc-elite-v4-review" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="coachweb.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 review

Adidas Ultraboost

Amazon has reduced the Ultraboost 23 in its sale, with the exact price changing depending on the size and color you pick. However, I would urge you to instead head to the Adidas website and pick up the Ultraboost Light in its sale instead. The 50% discount you get is bigger than the Amazon saving on the UB23 and the Ultraboost Light is a better running shoe than the UB23, while having a very similar design for casual wear.