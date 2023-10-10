These Comfortable Asics Running Shoes Are Just $63 In The Prime Day Sale

If you’re looking for a comfortable pair of cushioned running shoes in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, then the two top picks both come from Asics. The Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 and Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 are both reduced in the sale, with the cheapest pairs available for just $63.

Within Asics’s range the Gel-Nimbus outranks the Gel-Cumulus as the brand’s flagship neutral cushioned shoe, and since the Gel-Nimbus is the more expensive shoe, you might think it’s the clear pick in the sale since both are reduced to the same price.

However, I racked up 50 miles in each of the two shoes for my Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 review and Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 review on Coach, and ended up preferring the Cumulus, so I’d suggest bagging it in the Amazon sale over the Nimbus.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 24: was $130 , now $63 at Amazon Save $67 The Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 is a comfortable daily trainer that can handle a variety of runs. It’s a durable shoe and a great all-rounder option for beginners. I found it more versatile and comfortable than the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24, which is also reduced in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The two shoes share some similar elements, with stretchy mesh uppers, and a thick layer of rubber covering most of the outsole to ensure good grip and durability. The Nimbus 24 uses Asics’s FF Blast+ foam in its midsole, compared to FF Blast on the Gel-Cumulus 24, but although Asics says FF Blast+ is softer and springier than FF Blast, I preferred the ride feel of the Cumulus.

Part of that is down to it having a lower drop compared with the Nimbus. The Cumulus has an 8mm offset, while the Nimbus has a 10mm drop on the men’s shoe and 13mm on the women’s. The lower drop created a smoother ride for me, and the extra forefoot cushioning on the Cumulus meant it was more comfortable on long runs.

Both are good cushioned shoes though, and very different from the latest Gel-Nimbus 25 and Gel-Cumulus 25, which have much higher stack heights—and are much more expensive to boot. I’d get the Cumulus 24 in the sale, but if you like higher-drop shoes then the Nimbus is just as good a bargain.

There are plenty of sizes and colors available of both shoes for now, though you will find the price jumps around as you choose different sizes and colors, so you might have to pay a little more than $63 for your size and preferred design.