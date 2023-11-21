This Is The Best $80 You Can Spend On Running Shoes This Black Friday

I’ve tested and reviewed more than 50 pairs of running shoes so far in 2023, so I can say with some confidence that the Adidas Boston 12 is one of the best new shoes to come out this year. It’s a major update on the Adidas Boston 10 and 11, and offers a versatile ride that’s fast enough for sessions and races while being comfortable enough for easy runs.

It’s one of the top daily trainers on the market, rivaling the likes of the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3, and good value at its MSRP of $160. I harbored hopes the Boston 12 would come down in price for Black Friday, since the Boston line is often reduced, and REI has come through in style with a 50% discount on the shoe bringing it down to $79.93.

Adidas Boston 12: was $160 , now $79.93 at REI Save $80.07 The REI sale includes one color of the men’s Boston 12, and three for the women, though only one color of the women’s shoe has a wide range of sizes available. All sizes from 8 to 13 are available in the men’s shoe. I expected the Boston 12 to drop to around $100 so this bigger discount is worth snapping up while all sizes are available. Read my Adidas Boston 12 review

That’s an even bigger discount than I hoped to see on the shoe, which I thought would drop to around $100, and the deal is unmatched anywhere else. Adidas is yet to reduce the Boston 12 in its sale and it’s still $160 at Dick’s Sporting Goods too.

The Boston 12 has a dual-density midsole with Adidas’s best foam—Lightstrike Pro—on top, and uses the brand’s EnergyRods in its midsole to add extra propulsion on the run in the same way a carbon plate does. The high stack and mix of foams mean the ride is comfortable at easy paces, but it’s still pretty light and the rods and bouncy Lightstrike Pro material mean the Boston 12 is great for faster runs too.

With Continental rubber on the outsole it also grips well in wet conditions, which is always handy when winter comes around. The upper is the only part of the shoe I don’t love, since it is a little thin and uncomfortable at times, but if you spend a bit of time sorting the lacing it’s not a major problem and certainly doesn’t outweigh the other benefits of the shoe.

(Image credit: Adidas)

During my testing I used the Boston 12 for a bit of everything, from hard 400m reps to easy 13-mile long runs, and enjoyed it each and every time. The only negative I can really find about this discount is that you don’t get the full range of colors to choose from, but the yellow men’s shoe on sale is the one I have, and it’s nice enough.

If you’re looking for the smartest way to spend $80 on running shoes this Black Friday, jump on this deal and enjoy hundreds of happy miles in the Boston 12. The best alternative out there is a similarly good deal on the Puma Deviate Nitro 2, which is another great all-rounder running shoe going for $90 this Black Friday, but I prefer the Boston 12 and it’s $10 cheaper.