Forget The AirPods Pro, These Brilliant Sports Headphones Are Just $70 In The Prime Day Sale

It’s always exciting when an Apple product gets a big discount, especially a new one like the 2023 version of the AirPods Pro 2, which have been reduced from $249 to $189 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

However, $189 is still a lot of money, especially when you can get my favorite all-round set of sports headphones for just $69.99 in the Prime Day sale (or £66.49 in the UK). The Jabra Elite 4 Active came out last year, but they’re still right up there with the best workout headphones, and this is a huge 42% discount on the $119.99 RRP.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: were $119.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon Save $50 The Jabra Elite 4 Active are excellent value at their RRP, so to bag them for 42% off in the Prime Day sale is assuredly good business. They’re still among the best sports headphones you can get, with a secure and comfortable fit, good sound quality and ANC, and long battery life for in-ear buds.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offer everything you want in sports headphones. The fit is secure, despite not having any wings, and the lack of wings mean they are more comfortable than other buds to wear for long periods. I usually find that in-ear buds fall out of my ears when running, but Jabra’s headphones are the exception to that, and the Elite 4 Active stayed in place for me during a variety of workouts when I tested them.

Along with the reliable fit, you get good sound quality and active noise cancellation from the buds, plus Jabra’s HearThrough mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings, a handy feature when running or cycling outside while using them.

I’d say the sound quality and ANC are good for $120 buds, so exceptional for $70, but it’s not as good as on more expensive buds like the Jabra Elite 8 Active or AirPods Pro 2, so that might be one reason to spend more.

Given their small size, the Elite 4 Active headphones impress on the battery life front as well. The buds last seven hours, and you get another 21 hours from the case. They also have an actual button on them to control playback, which is easier to use during workouts than the touch controls on most sports headphones.

You can get better workout headphones than the Jabra Elite 4 Active, but not for $120, and certainly not for $70. This is the best sports headphones deal in the Prime Day sale.