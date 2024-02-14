How Long Does It Take To Train For A Half Marathon?

“There are a couple of answers,” says Thie. “There’s the ideal scenario, which is loads of time, the luxury of 16 or 20 weeks, but that never happens. So, for most runners, we go with about 12 weeks. That’s when it gets on people’s radars.

“That’s for being able to complete the distance, being safe enough and smart enough not to push beyond the limitations of your body in those 12 weeks. I’m not saying it’s going to feel brilliant doing it in just 12 weeks. It makes it more challenging because if you’re starting from scratch you have to build up. But you’re going to have enough running and preparation behind you to get it done.

“I think 12 weeks is the minimum, but if you’ve got more, that’s a luxury. At Coopah, we have eight-week plans—the majority of people go for 12 weeks—and we go up to 24 weeks. If someone wants to start then [24 weeks before the race] I’d say that’s probably ideal because then if you miss a week you have more time. Whereas if you don’t have that time, you need the stars to slightly align for you.”