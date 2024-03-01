How To Watch The Tokyo Marathon 2024 Using Live Streams In The USA, Canada, UK And Europe

The Tokyo Marathon 2024 is the first World Marathon Major of the year, and it’s set to be a fantastic race with the elite fields headed by two of the greatest runners of all time with Eliud Kipchoge in the men’s race and Sifan Hassan in the women’s.

Kipchoge will be aiming to break his own course record from 2022, when he ran 2hr 2min 40sec, with competition coming from Vincent Kipkemoi and Timothy Kiplagat this year. Hasan will be looking to add a third marathon major win to her resume, having won both the London Marathon and Chicago Marathon last year. She’ll have to beat last year’s Tokyo Marathon winner Rosemary Wanjiru to do so.

It’s sure to be a great watch and no doubt some focus will be on the shoes on display, with Nike athletes Kipchoge and Hasan both odds on to run in the Nike Alphafly 3, my pick of the best carbon plate running shoes.

Tokyo Marathon 2024 Live Streams

How To Watch The Tokyo Marathon For Free

There are two live streams available, with TBS showing the race in Japan and RTVE Play showing it in Spain (you need to sign up for a free account to watch the race on RTVE).

How To Watch The Tokyo Marathon In The USA And Canada

If you’re based in the US or Canada you can watch the Tokyo Marathon on FloTrack, which costs $29.99 a month or $149.99 a year in the US. It might be worth the annual pass if you’re a big marathon fan, with the Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon and Chicago Marathon all streamed on FloTrack in 2024.

How To Watch The Tokyo Marathon In The UK

In the UK you can watch the Tokyo Marathon on Eurosport and it’s also streaming on Discovery Plus, which costs £6.99 a month for a standard plan that includes Eurosport.

How To Watch The Tokyo Marathon From Outside Your Country Of Residence

If you’re traveling and outside your country of residence you can access your usual services by using a VPN. Our sister site TechRadar has tested the top VPN services available and its top pick is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN is quick and easy to set up and you can watch on several devices at once. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service risk-free.