Everything You Need To Know About The Love Trails Festival

A standard Love Trails ticket costs £240. Along with four nights of camping (bring your own tent), the ticket includes access to an organized trail race (5K, 10K or half marathon) and a shower pass (very handy given how active you’ll be). There are also many other group runs, hikes and other activities you can take part in with your ticket, and it enables you to see the live music and DJ Sets.

You can get an upgraded ticket for £395 which also gives unlimited access to the races including the longer 25km and ultramarathon events, plus access to meets and runs with the festival’s headline speakers, and a more luxurious shower room pass.