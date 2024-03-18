An Expert’s Guide To Running With Poles

A key aspect to using poles on anything flat to mildly uphill is that you should be pushing from behind. Running is about moving forward and slightly up, so it’s about pushing yourself forward. Where most people make a mistake is that they put the running poles in front of them to push, and that’s a braking mechanism.

The first technique I get people to practice is how it feels with both poles behind their feet when they’re stationary, and to lean back a little bit and to feel that pressure through their arms. That is what they should feel on shallow uphills and flats, always driving from behind. That’s where the momentum should be coming from.

When things get steeper, the next big tip is double poling—both poles in front planted on the ground in front of you. The first phase of the movement when the poles go in front of you is the upward movement. It brings you up the slope. You step through past the poles still planted in the ground, and the final phase is then pushing you forward, so you still get that forward momentum.

If you look at videos of some of the pros you see it’s almost a full-body movement. They’re getting down low, using their core, using their upper body to push themselves forward and up. You can also vary between alternate poling and double poling.

On uphills, have your hand through the loop on the pole or in the glove if it has one. This means that your forearm can be relaxed—you don’t have to grip the poles hard.

On the downhills the poles go in front of you and you have to take your hand out of the loops, because if you fall you could get your thumb pulled back or break your wrist because you can’t get your hands out of the loop, which is not good. Either have your hands on top of the poles or on the handles.