When Will The CrossFit Open 2023 Workouts Be Announced?

The CrossFit Open, the annual public fitness competition, begins this Thursday, 16th February 2023, but you’ll have to wait until the day for the reveal of the first workout – named 23.1.

As in recent years, the CrossFit Open consists of three workouts performed over the course of three weekends. The second (23.2) and third (23.3) CrossFit Open workouts will be announced on 23rd February and 2nd March, the following two Thursdays.

Each workout will be announced at a live event streamed on the CrossFit Games YouTube channel (opens in new tab). The stream begins at 12pm PT (8pm GMT).

So far, only details about the first live event have been released. This will be held at the Caja Mágica (or Magic Box) stadium in Madrid, Spain, with some of Europe’s CrossFit elite taking the stage to give the workout its first public outing.

The current third-fittest woman on earth, Hungarian Laura Horvath, will face off against Gabriela Migała from Poland, who took eighth place at the 2022 CrossFit Games and has her eyes on a top-three spot at this year’s event.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Iceland’s perennial podium contender Björgvin Karl Guðmundsson will take on Lazar Đukić from Serbia, who is yet to finish outside the top 10 during his two trips to the CrossFit Games.

Once the show is over, hundreds of thousands of people across the globe will have until the following Monday to lace up their best CrossFit shoes, complete it and log their score to see how they fare on the worldwide leaderboard.