Where Is The London Marathon Finish Line?

Along with the Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge, the finish line is one of the best spots for spectators at the London Marathon, but you will have to plan your approach carefully because of road closures for the race.

If you want to watch runners coming down Birdcage Walk it’s best to arrive at a Tube station to the south of St James’s Park so you don’t have to cross the race route. St James’s Park station is the smart choice. If you’d rather see your runner cross the finish line and then meet up with them afterwards, it’s best to stay north of the race route, making Piccadilly Circus or Charing Cross good stations to use.

You can also watch runners cross the finish line of the London Marathon on the BBC via the red button. A special feed is set up each year so you can just watch the finish line, and this will remain available after the race on iPlayer so if you’re running you can go back and watch your finish.