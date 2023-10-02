The Best Polar Watch Of 2023

Polar makes some of the best sports watches, with a range of devices to suit many budgets and users. Whether you want a stylish fitness tracker to record workouts and activity or a multisport watch to track outdoor adventures, Polar has a watch for you.

In recent years, Garmin has had the edge over Polar in producing better sports watches across the price range, while Coros is also worth exploring for cheaper devices. However, there’s no doubt Polar still makes great watches and you can often scoop them up for a good price in sales.

The quick list

There are full reviews of all the watches below. However, this section is a one-stop shop for those who need a headline recommendation.

How I Test Polar Watches

I wear each Polar watch I review for Coach for several weeks and use it to track all my everyday activity, workouts and sleep. For sports watches, I check the GPS and heart rate accuracy during runs and cycles in particular. I’ve tested most of Polar’s current line-up, along with older watches going back to the Polar M430, which I loved. I’ve tested a wide range of sports watches from other brands like Garmin, Suunto and Coros.

The Best Polar Watches 2023

Best Value

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

1. Polar Pace Pro Best value Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $299.95 / £259 Battery life: 7 days (smartwatch), 35 hours (GPS) Reasons to buy + Polar’s key features in a cheaper watch + Lightweight + Great training and sleep analysis + Breadcrumb navigation Reasons to avoid - Looks dated - Short battery life

The Pacer Pro undercuts the price of the top-end Vantage V2 and Grit X Pro watches while offering all the key sports tracking features, as well as breadcrumb navigation. The Pacer Pro is a less attractive watch than the Vantage V2 and Grit X Pro, which use more metal in their designs, though it’s slimmer and lighter.

There is also the Polar Pacer to consider if you’re hunting for a watch based on value, since it is cheaper than the Pacer Pro. The latter includes useful extras like navigation, a barometric altimeter and running power measurements, so for my money, the Pacer Pro is the better-value option.

Read more in my Polar Pacer Pro review

Best Fitness Tracker

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

2. Polar Ignite 3 Best fitness tracker Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $329.95 / £289 Battery life: 5 days (smartwatch), 30 hours (GPS) Today's Best Deals View at Chain Reaction Cycles View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Attractive and lightweight design + AMOLED screen + Useful sleep tracking Reasons to avoid - Laggy software - Poor GPS accuracy - Short battery life - Awful strap

The Polar Ignite 3 is a gorgeous watch that does a great job of tracking your sleep and everyday activity, even if its sports tracking proved inaccurate during testing. The AMOLED touchscreen is colorful and while it hits the battery life quite hard—I had to charge the watch every day or two when the screen was set to always-on—it’s by far the best display within Polar’s range.

Although the Ignite 3 offers multi-band GPS tracking and has all of Polar’s usual sports modes, if you are looking for a running or triathlon watch it falls short of the standards set by the Pacer Pro, Vantage and Grit watches. The Ignite 3 works best as a general fitness tracker that can record workouts. There’s also a titanium version that looks even more stylish and is more rugged thanks to the titanium bezel, but it costs a bit more.

Read more in my Polar Ignite 3 review

Best Sports Watch

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Polar Vantage V2 and Grit X Pro watches share the same software features, but have different designs. The Vantage V2 has a lighter, slimmer, sportier design and is a great multisport watch that provides useful training and recovery analysis. However, Polar has fallen behind Garmin when it comes to top-tier watches because of the lack of precise multi-band GPS, plus the better navigation and smart features Garmin offers.

I expect an update to the Vantage V2 in late 2023/early 2024, which may address some of the areas where Polar is lacking compared with Garmin. If you are looking to buy a top sports watch from Polar it may be worth keeping your powder dry for now.

Read more in my Polar Vantage V2 review

Best Adventure Watch

(Image credit: Polar)

The Polar Grit X Pro has the same features as the Vantage V2, but in a more rugged, outdoorsy design. It has a sapphire glass display, and the Titan version of the watch has a titanium bezel. The chunky look and feel of the watch will appeal more to those spending hours in the great outdoors for their activities, while the sleeker, lighter Vantage V2 will appeal more to those chasing fast times in runs and triathlons.

Read more in my Polar Grit X Pro review

Best Budget Watch

(Image credit: Unknown)

5. Polar Unite Best budget watch Specifications RRP: $149.95 / £129.50 Battery life: 4 days Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Cheaper than other options + Impressive sleep tracking + Training recommendations Reasons to avoid - Poor battery life - No GPS

The Unite is a basic fitness tracker that has a couple of Polar’s best features: detailed sleep tracking, and training suggestions each day based on how well recovered you are. However, it doesn’t have GPS, so it’s more for those who train indoors. Its battery life is also short at just four days, which will come down if you track a couple of workouts in that time.

If you’re looking for a good budget Polar watch for running and cycling then the Polar Pacer is a better option. But if you just want a cheap watch that will track everyday activity and gym workouts, the Unite will do the job.

Read more in my Polar Unite review