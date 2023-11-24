I’ve Been Hunting For the Cheapest Garmin Fenix In The Black Friday Sales, Here’s What I Found

The Black Friday Garmin deals have been coming thick and fast throughout November, and now, as the big day is finally upon us, I hope they will build to a crescendo of savings. I’ve been hunting for deals on the Garmin Fenix in particular, with three generations of the sports watch worth looking out for in the sales.

Originally released in 2019, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is old, but still an excellent sports watch with maps and music storage—the standard Fenix 6 is also good, but lacks maps, which I consider a key part of the Fenix line’s appeal.

The Garmin Fenix 7 came out in early 2022 and is still up to date with all of Garmin’s software features, some of which launched with the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro in 2023 but then rolled back to the 7.

There are some hardware differences between the Fenix 7 and 7 Pro though. The Fenix 7 Pro has a better heart rate sensor than the Fenix 7, and all sizes and versions of the Pro have built-in flashlights and multi-band GPS, whereas with the 7 only the 7X has a flashlight and only sapphire models have multi-band GPS.

All three watches—the Fenix 6 Pro, Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro—are discounted in the sales, and the savings are considerable. However, this is the first Black Friday where deals on the Fenix 6 Pro have started to drop off, presumably because stocks are running low.

US Garmin Fenix Black Friday Deals

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Black Friday Deals

You can get the Fenix 6 Pro for $499.99 on Amazon, or pay just $329.99 for a renewed version of the watch if you’re happy to go for a refurbished product. However, the best deal I’ve seen is on the larger Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which is reduced to $399.98 at Bass Pro.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: was $949.99 , now $399.98 at Bass Pro Save $550.01 Deals have dried up on the Fenix 6 Pro line this Black Friday because it is four years old now, but this is a great price for the larger Fenix 6X Pro Solar, the top watch in the Fenix 6 line-up. It has maps and great sports tracking, though it’s not as accurate or as laden with features as newer Fenix models.

Garmin Fenix 7 Black Friday Deals

The deals on the Fenix 7 are pretty standard across retailers, with Garmin leading the charge itself by knocking the price of the standard Fenix 7 model down to $449.99, which is as good a price as you’ll find anywhere. It’s worth considering upgrading to a sapphire model though, because they have more accurate multi-band GPS as well as using more durable materials. The Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is $599.99 in sales, though for that price you can get the standard model of the Fenix 7 Pro instead if you’d rather have a built-in flashlight than a sapphire screen and titanium bezel.

Garmin Fenix 7: was $649.99, now $449.99 at Garmin Save $200 The Fenix 7 has all the same software features as the Fenix 7 Pro and unless you’ll make extensive use of the built-in flashlight on the Pro, the older Fenix 7 is the smarter buy in the Black Friday sales. Garmin has knocked $200 off several watches in the Fenix 7 range, with this discount on the standard Fenix 7 offering great value for one of the best sports watches available.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Black Friday Deals

I didn’t expect the Fenix 7 Pro to be heavily discounted this year, but you can get $200 off any model in the range in the Garmin sales, or at Amazon if you prefer. That means it’s $599.99 for the standard Fenix 7 Pro, or $699.99 for a sapphire solar model with a titanium bezel.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $799.99 , now $599.99 at Garmin Save $200 The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro adds a built-in flashlight and has a better optical heart rate sensor than the standard Fenix 7, and it’s a pretty new watch so it’s a happy surprise to see it reduced by $200 in Garmin’s sale. You can also get the titanium sapphire solar version of the watch for $699.99, if you want a lighter, more durable watch.

UK Garmin Fenix Black Friday Deals

Garmin Fenix 7 Black Friday Deals

It’s a similar story with the deals available in the UK, where the Fenix 6 Pro is no longer easy to find at substantial discounts, unless you opt for a renewed model on Amazon, which means you can get a Fenix 6X Pro for £447.74. A new Fenix 6 Pro is £549.99 on Amazon, which is a lot more than you’ll pay for a Fenix 7 in the sales, and no other retailers are picking up the slack, so it’s definitely worth upgrading to a Fenix 7 at least.

You can get the standard Fenix 7 for £399.99 at Amazon, which is £50 cheaper than it is in Garmin’s own sale, or the larger Fenix 7X Solar model for £499.99. Finding a sapphire solar model in the sales is trickier, but Blacks has reduced the Fenix 7 Sapphire model to £579.

Garmin Fenix 7: was £599.99 , now £399 at Amazon Save £200.99 The Fenix 7 has all the same software features as the Fenix 7 Pro and unless you’ll make extensive use of the built-in flashlight on the Pro, the older Fenix 7 is the smarter buy in the Black Friday sales. The best deal on the standard Fenix 7 is at Amazon, where the watch is £50 cheaper than it is in Garmin’s own sale .

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Black Friday Deals

Amazon and Currys have slightly undercut Garmin with their sales on the Fenix 7 Pro, which has been reduced to £629 at both retailers. However, the cheapest Fenix 7 Pro in the Black Friday sales is the smaller Fenix 7S Pro, which is reduced to £599 at Amazon. The smaller size means the Fenix 7S fits thinner wrists better, but you get less battery life and a smaller screen, so if you don’t mind a slightly bigger watch I’d pay the £30 extra for the Fenix 7 Pro.