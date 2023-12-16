These Garmin Sports Watches Are Back To Black Friday Prices

The Garmin Epix Pro (left) and Garmin Fenix 7 Pro are both reduced by $200 in Garmin’s holiday sale.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro are among the best sports watches available, and sit at the top of Garmin’s impressive range. They are also fairly new watches, having only come out in late May this year, so it was a pleasant surprise to find them included in the Garmin Black Friday sale reduced by $200.

It’s even more surprising that Garmin is still offering the deal as part of its holiday sale, and if you’re planning on being incredibly generous this Christmas, one of the Fenix or Epix would make for an outstanding gift for runners or other keen athletes (although it will arrive after December 25th, but no-one receiving a watch this good is in a position to complain). In Garmin’s sale you can get $200 off the standard Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro ranges, as well as the Epix Pro range.

Garmin Fenix 7: was $649.99 , now $449.99 at Garmin Save $200 The standard Fenix 7 has all the same software features as the Fenix 7 Pro, and is considerably cheaper in Garmin’s holiday sale so is the best value option available. All sizes and colors of the Fenix 7 are reduced by $200, so you can take your pick, but note that only the more expensive sapphire models offer multi-band GPS, which is standard on the Fenix 7 Pro range. Read more in my Garmin Fenix 7 review

Need help deciding between the two? My Garmin Fenix 7 Vs Garmin Fenix 7 Pro comparison will help.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $799.99 , now $599.99 at Garmin Save $200 The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro adds a built-in flashlight and has a better optical heart rate sensor than the standard Fenix 7, and it’s a pretty new watch so it’s a happy surprise to see it reduced by $200 in Garmin’s sale. You can also get the titanium sapphire solar version of the watch for $699.99, if you want a lighter, more durable watch. Read more in my Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review

I put these two watches head to head in my Garmin Fenix 7 Pro vs Garmin Epix Pro 2 face-off.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $899.99 , now $699.99 at Garmin Save $200 The Epix Pro was launched in May this year and is the top AMOLED watch in Garmin’s line-up (apart from the outrageously expensive MARQ range). It’s probably the best sports watch in the world, so any discount available is worth looking at, and all sizes and colors of the Epix Pro are reduced by $200 in Garmin’s holiday sale. Read more in my Garmin Epix Pro review

The best value to be found is in the standard Fenix 7 range, which has the same software features as the Pro watches, though lacks the built-in flashlight (aside from the larger Fenix 7X) and improved heart rate monitor you get on the Fenix 7 Pro range. The Pro watches also have multi-band GPS as standard, while it’s only available on sapphire Fenix 7 watches.

Garmin has not reduced the standard Epix 2 watch unfortunately, which would be the cheaper alternative to the Epix Pro and was available for just $449.99 at Amazon during the Black Friday sales. However, you can get the sapphire titanium version of the Epix 2 in the sale for $599.99, and this is the model that has multi-band GPS.

The $300 saving is an even bigger saving than the $200 you get on other watches in Garmin’s sale, and Walmart has topped this deal by offering the white Epix 2 sapphire model for $579.99, a $320 saving on its listed price.