The Nike Vaporfly 3 Will Launch On 6th March

Updating any well-loved line of running shoes is a risky business, but that is especially true for the Nike Vaporfly. It’s the most popular and best carbon plate running shoe available, and one many runners rely on for all their most important races.

Any changes made to the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 thus risk drawing the ire of a committed fan base, so it’s probably wise that Nike appear to have played it fairly safe with the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 3.

The main changes to the shoe are all designed to make it lighter, something no runner is going to argue with in a racing shoe. It has new midsole cutouts to reduce weight, plus a more open mesh upper with added structure around the outsides to ensure your foot is locked down when running fast.

Nike has also made the outsole a little thinner, and then used that space to add more ZoomX foam, which should make for a more comfortable and propulsive ride. The outsole also now has cutouts in the section under the forefoot to reduce weight, so it will be interesting to see if the grip is affected.

Aside from that extra foam, the midsole of the Vaporfly 3 is similar to the 2, with a high stack of PEBAX-based ZoomX foam plus a full-length carbon plate with a scooped design. According to (opens in new tab) Runner’s World USA the drop is still 8mm.

The price is also unchanged, in the USA at least, where the Vaporfly NEXT% 3 will cost $250. In the UK the price has risen by £10 to £235. That’s considerably cheaper than the Nike Alphafly NEXT% 2, which is $275/£270, but you can now find the Vaporfly 2 in sales regularly for well under $200/£200, so the new shoe will have to prove itself to be decisively better to lure runners away from deals on its predecessor.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 3 will launch on 6th March in one colourway. A Nike release says it will be available from nike.com (opens in new tab) and select running specialty stores.