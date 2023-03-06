Where Can You Buy The Nike Vaporfly 3?

The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 3 is the most anticipated new racing shoe of the 2023, because any update on the wildly-popular Nike Vaporfly is going to get runners excited. The Vaporfly 2 still sits atop the rankings of the best carbon plate running shoes for me, so can the third edition really improve upon its predecessor?

If you’re itching to find out, you can now buy the shoe through the Nike app (opens in new tab) if you’re a Nike member. Just make sure you don’t do anything as logical as searching for “vaporfly” or “vaporfly 3” in the app, because then the shoe doesn’t come up. I found it by searching “next% 3”. I’m not sure if this is a fun little Easter egg hunt from Nike or a mistake, but let’s be charitable and say the former.

(Image credit: Nike)

You’ll have to move fast to secure the shoe because stock is already low in every size. This is a limited release of the white ‘proto’ colour of the Vaporfly 3, with a wider launch coming later in March (with an excellent pink colour on the way).

Only Nike members can access the Vaporfly 3 at the moment through the app, but it’s free and easy to become a Nike member (opens in new tab). If you’re dead set against becoming one, but still want the Vaporfly 3 as soon as possible, then it is set to go on sale at Pro:Direct Sport (opens in new tab) from tomorrow, 7th March. As far as I am able to confirm, it’s only Pro:Direct and Nike itself that will have the Vaporfly NEXT% 3 available in the proto colour for now in the UK.