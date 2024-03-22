Altra Vanish Carbon 2 Release Date Announced

Most of the best carbon plate running shoes stick to a similar design, so when one bucks the trend it’s always an interesting development. The Altra Vanish Carbon 2 launches on March 27, 2024 and offers runners who prefer a zero-drop shoe a high-performance option for race day.

The same was true of the Altra Vanish Carbon, but I didn’t find that it delivered the propulsive speed required from a top super-shoe. Altra has made significant updates to the Vanish Carbon 2 to improve its performance, while retaining the key features of a more naturally foot-shaped toe box and a zero-drop stack height that’s the same at the heel and forefoot.

The Vanish Carbon 2 has a full-length carbon plate, rather than just the half plate used in the original. The new shoe also has more foam in the midsole, with the stack height being increased from 33mm to 36mm to create a more comfortable and bouncy ride.

(Image credit: Altra)

The foam used has also been updated. It’s still called EGO PRO, but it’s now lighter and more pliable, according to Altra. I found the original shoe lacked bounce compared with others, so hopefully the midsole updates deliver that springy feel you want on race day.

(Image credit: Altra)

As with the Vanish Carbon, the new shoe has a long forefoot rocker, which I found made it feel like a low-drop rather than a zero-drop shoe because of the way it rolls you onto your toes. The Vanish Carbon 2 has a wider upper that allows your toes to splay on the run, as opposed to the more tapered toe boxes you get with most running shoes that cause some runners discomfort.

One thing yet to be confirmed about the new shoe is whether Altra has changed the outsole material. The hardened EVA used on the original wore down quickly and compromised its durability, so hopefully a more hardy outsole rubber is in place with the Vanish Carbon 2.

(Image credit: Altra)

How much does the Altra Vanish Carbon 2 cost? The Altra Vanish Carbon 2 will cost $260 in the US and £220 in the UK. That’s a $20 price rise on the Vanish Carbon, but the same price as the original in the UK.