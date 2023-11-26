Don’t Get Cold Feet, This Nike Gore-Tex Running Shoe Is Almost Half Off For Cyber Monday

I spent the Black Friday weekend running in Scotland and winter runs can be magical experiences. Climbing a hill for epic views of a frosty landscape on a clear winter’s day was one of the highlights of my trip.

However, winter running can also be somewhat unpleasant if you’re out in freezing temperatures with the wrong gear. Donning one of the best running jackets will help, but a pair of Gore-Tex shoes can really be a game-changer, keeping your feet warm and dry. As luck would have it, three top Gore-Tex running shoes are available in the Cyber Monday sales.

The first is the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex, which is reduced to under $100 in the Nike sale when using the code CYBER. The price varies with color, but the cheapest men’s shoe is just $83.98, while the cheapest women’s is $92.98.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex: was $160 , now $83.98 at Nike with code CYBER Save $76.02 You can get 25% off any color of the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex, which brings the full-price shoe down to $120. However, some colors are already reduced, including two versions of the men’s shoe which are $111.97 before you use the code, and then $83.98 once the CYBER discount is applied at checkout. The cheapest women’s shoe is $92.98 when the extra discount is applied.

I enjoyed using the standard Nike Pegasus Trail 4 on roads and light trails throughout the summer months when I tested it for my Nike Pegasus Trail 4 review. The Gore-Tex version is a great option for the winter, with the grip helping with wet pavements and the upper keeping your feet warm.

This weekend I was testing the Puma Voyage Nitro 3, which is another great all-terrain shoe that served me well on icy roads and steep, frosty hills during my trip. I had the standard version of the shoe, which is a little too breathable for the cold temperatures I was running in, but you can get the women’s Voyage Nitro 3 for $112 down from $160 in Puma’s sale right now. If you just want the great grip for wintry pavements and trails, then the standard shoe is $105 down from $140.

Puma Voyage Nitro 3: was $160 , now $112 at Puma with code CYBER Save $48 The Voyage Nitro 3 is an all-terrain running shoe that is comfortable on the road and then grips well on a variety of trails. The Gore-Tex version of the shoe adds a waterproof lining to the upper, which also makes it warmer. You can only get the women’s Gore-Tex shoe in Puma’s sale at the moment, using the code CYBER to get the 25% discount.

Finally, if your winter runs are more likely to take place almost entirely on the trails, the Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX is a great shoe to consider. I tested the Gore-Tex shoe during the summer so didn’t get the full benefit of the waterproof upper then, but it’s one I’ll be using more now winter has come. Saucony’s Cyber Week sale has knocked 25% off the price of the shoe, bringing it down to $120.