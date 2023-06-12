Evadict MT Cushion 2 Review: Decathlon’s Affordable Trail-Running Shoe Tested

It’s not as cheap as some of Decathlon’s running shoes, but the Evadict MT Cushion 2 still represents excellent value in a highly accomplished trail-running shoe suited to a variety of off-road terrain.

Decathlon has a reputation for making excellent running clothes at lower prices than its competitors, but it’s yet to make a big impression on the running shoe market. The Evadict MT Cushion 2 could change that, for trail runners at least, because of its high level of performance and great price. It’s one of the best trail-running shoes available, and the best-value trail shoe I’ve come across thanks to its versatile grip and smooth ride.

Evadict MT Cushion 2 Review: Price And Availability

The Evadict MT Cushion 2 launched in March 2023 and costs £89.99 in the UK and €99.99 in Europe. It’s not currently available in the US.

Design And Fit

The MT Cushion 2 is an all-rounder, which means it can handle hard and soft ground. Key to that is the outsole: Its 5mm lugs, with an arrowhead design, have enough bite for mud but are also flat and closely spaced to create a smooth ride on firmer ground.

Decathlon lists the stack height of the shoe as 22mm at the heel and 18mm at the forefoot for a 4mm drop. The midsole looks taller than that to my eye and feels more comfortable underfoot than a 22mm stack shoe, aided by the padded insole.

While the Kalensole EVA foam used in the midsole isn’t as plush or springy as the best foams on running shoes, it is stable on uneven ground and soft enough to be comfortable. Decathlon says the foam has been modified from the previous version of the shoe to provide more energy return.

At 10.8oz/307g for a UK size 9 (EU 43.5) the MT Cushion 2 is not particularly lightweight, but it’s not a heavy shoe despite the 5mm lugs on the outsole. It felt nimble and light to me on twisting trails and when running uphill.

The upper has padding around the collar and tongue for comfort, as well as a toe bumper to fend off pebbles and roots. The toe box is made from breathable Matryx fabric, which is abrasion-resistant. The shoe fitted well in my normal running shoe size, and although the padding at the back soaked up a fair bit of sweat on longer runs, it didn’t get too warm or restrictive in the toe box.

How I Tested This Shoe

I’ve run approximately 35 miles (56km) in the Evadict MT Cushion 2 across five runs, most of which were done at an easy pace. I did one Fartlek session in the forest on undulating terrain. I have also tested a variety of the best running shoes from other brands.

Running Performance

I was testing the MT Cushion 2 at the same time as the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 and Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX. It’s testament to the quality of the Decathlon shoe that for the most part it matched up well to that pair—both of which are more expensive and well established as favorites among trail runners.

The grip on the MT Cushion 2 is reliable on almost every surface. The only problems I had were during long spells in deep mud when the outsole became clogged and I started slipping a little. That’s a trade-off all brands have to make with all-terrain outsoles though, since to be comfortable and grip on harder surfaces, you sacrifice the deep lugs needed for the mud. The MT Cushion 2 provides reliable traction on hard ground, and I found it comfortable on the road to and from trails as well.

The midsole is comfortable enough for my trail-running needs, since my off-road runs usually top out at about two hours and are mostly on softer forest trails. If you frequently exceed that timeframe and run on hard trails as well, I’d say it’s not cushioned enough for you. Other brands have shoes with midsoles that are more comfortable and deliver more bounce on firm ground.

When I did the Fartlek session in the shoe it felt nimble enough for fast running, and the grip is reliable enough that I was confident running hard down slightly muddy hills. It’s not as springy or lightweight as a trail-racing shoe, especially those with carbon plates, but the MT Cushion 2 is no slouch.

Is The Evadict MT Cushion 2 Worth It?

Unless you find an older version of one of the best trail-running shoes in the sales, you’re unlikely to get as good a shoe as the Evadict MT Cushion 2 for £90. It grips well on a range of terrains and is comfortable enough unless you’re lining up regular long runs on firm ground.

As someone who is chiefly a road runner—who mostly just does easy runs and the odd session on the trails—the Evadict MT Cushion 2 is a good-value pick that covers what I need from a trail shoe. There are other shoes I find more enjoyable like the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 and Hoka Speedgoat 5, which are more comfortable, but they are more expensive.