Five Highly-Rated Running Shoes Under $100 In The Black Friday Sales

In recent years the price of running shoes has rocketed, so it’s wise to pick up a pair or two in the Black Friday sales. With a budget of $100, you can get some of the best running shoes in the sales, whether you’re looking for a cushioned daily trainer or a speedy all-rounder.

I’ve reviewed more than 50 pairs of running shoes in 2023 and have been scouting the sales for deals on my favorites, and have found five pairs of excellent shoes that have dropped below $100. I’ve yet to spot a set of the best carbon plate running shoes for under $100, but will keep hunting. In the meantime, here’s what to get if you’re looking for running shoe bargains this Black Friday.

Adidas Adizero Boston 12

One of the best new running shoes of 2023, the Adidas Adizero Boston 12 is a lightweight daily trainer that can handle pretty much any kind of run. It’s comfortable and has a responsive midsole that uses two foams and Adidas’s EnergyRods to add extra pop to each stride. If you buy just one shoe in the sales, this is the one I’d probably get. It’s reduced by 50%, to $80, in REI’s sale.

Adidas Boston 12: was $160 , now $79.93 at REI Save $80.07 The REI sale includes one color of the men’s Boston 12, and three for the women, though only one color of the women’s shoe has a wide range of sizes available. All sizes from 8 to 13 are available in the men’s shoe. I expected the Boston 12 to drop to around $100 so this bigger discount is worth snapping up while all sizes are available.

Puma Deviate Nitro 2

Another excellent all-rounder, the Deviate Nitro 2 is reduced from $160 to $90 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale. That’s a great price for a bouncy shoe with a plate that’s comfortable for easy runs and speedy when you want to do sessions or even race. The shoe also has a great outsole that grips well on wet paved surfaces and light trails.

Puma Deviate Nitro 2: was $159.99 , now $89.97 at Dicks Sporting Goods Save $70.02 The Puma Deviate Nitro 2 is exactly the kind of shoe a lot of runners should have on their list for the Black Friday sales. It’s a brilliant shoe that works well for almost any kind of run, and one that crops up in sales regularly, with the best deal I’ve spotted this Black Friday being the $70 off you can get at Dicks on the black version of the shoe (you need to add it to your cart to see the discount).

Asics Novablast 3

Asics has reduced the Novablast 3 from $140 to $99.95, and that price then drops to $74.96 when you use the code CYBER at checkout for an additional 25% off. The Novablast 4 has just come out, which I’ve yet to test, but the Novablast 3 is a great running shoe with a high stack of comfortable cushioning. I mainly used it for easy daily training runs, though the Novablast 3 is a versatile shoe that would be a good all-rounder for new runners in particular.

Asics Novablast 3: was $140 , now $74.96 at Asics with code CYBER Save $65.04 The Novablast 3 range is included in Asics sale, so you have a wide choice of colors for men and women with every size available. The sale originally takes the shoe down to $99.95 and then you can use the code CYBER to get a further 25% off at the checkout.

Saucony Triumph 20

The Triumph 20 is an excellent cushioned daily trainer and one of the best running shoes for beginners out there. It protects the legs well, though the midsole cushioning has a bit of pop for faster running, and it makes for a great marathon training and racing shoe for first-timers. The Triumph 21 is out now, but I didn’t find the new shoe to be a major upgrade during my testing, so I’d jump on this better-than-half-price deal at Saucony, which brings the shoe down to $78.71.

Saucony Triumph 20: was $160 , now $78.71 at Saucony Save $81.29 The Triumph 20 is available at a substantial discount on several websites, but you get a good range of sizes and colors at Saucony, which has reduced the shoe by more than 50%. The price shows as $104.95 until you click onto the shoe, at which point you’ll see the price drop again to $78.71.

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v3

The Rebel is due a big upgrade soon with the fourth version, but it will be hard for the new shoe to offer a more enjoyable ride than the Rebel v3, which is a lightweight and bouncy shoe you can use for a wide variety of runs. The entire range of the shoe is reduced at Running Warehouse, with the $40 discount applied at checkout.