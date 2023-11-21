I've Been Hunting For The Cheapest Nike Vaporfly In The Black Friday Sales, Here’s What I Found

While almost every brand now makes a carbon plate running shoe, the Nike Vaporfly remains the most popular racer going. The Nike Vaporfly 2 and Nike Vaporfly 3 are the two shoes I see most often on the feet of fellow runners at races, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of people seeking a deal on either shoe this Black Friday.

I’ve been scouring the internet looking for the best Nike Black Friday deals, looking out for the Vaporfly in particular. If you’re in the UK there’s good news, there are several deals available on both the Vaporfly 2 and 3 in most sizes.

Nike Vaporfly 2: was £224.95 , now £168.71 at Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY Save £56.24 With the Nike Vaporfly 3 launching this year we were hoping to find the Vaporfly 2 in the sales. There’s a lot going on with the Vaporfly 2 on the Nike website, with certain colors reduced by more than this, in limited sizes, but this 25% off deal covers a wide range of colors and sizes, and it’s a great discount on what is still one of the best racing shoes available.

Nike Vaporfly 3: was £235 , now £152.75 at Pro:Direct Save £82.25 The latest version of the Nike Vaporfly is included in Pro:Direct’s Black Friday sale, with different discounts available on certain colors of the shoe. This is the biggest discount available, but if you’d prefer another color or need a different size to the ones available in this color then there are offers on several versions of the Vaporfly 3 .

I’ve yet to find a similar deal in the US, unless you have very large or small feet. On the Nike site a few colors of the Vaporfly 2 drop as low as $112.48, but the only sizes available are 6, 6.5, 14 or 15. There’s also a $62.50 reduction on one color of the Vaporfly 2 at Dicks Sporting Goods, with sizes 12 and 13 available.

So it’s back to the UK for now, where you can find deals on the Vaporfly at SportsShoes and Pro:Direct as well as with Nike direct. The simplest deal is the £56 saving on a wide range of colors and sizes of the Vaporfly 2 available at Nike when using the code BLACKFRIDAY, which brings the price down to £168.71.

It’s the option with the most sizes available, but it’s not the very best deal. The absolute lowest price I’ve found on the Vaporfly 2 is an outrageous £67.50 at Pro:Direct, so if you’re a women’s size 4 and love the color black, I have fantastic news for you. The small-footed can also find several colors of the Vaporfly 2 for around £110-£120 at Pro:Direct.

With regards to the Vaporfly 3 the cheapest I’ve seen the shoe is £152.50 at Pro:Direct Running, with sizes 6, 6.5, 7,12, 13 and 14 currently available. A lot more sizes and a few more colors are available if you can stretch to £188, which is still a £47 saving on the price of the shoe.

I was hoping to see even bigger discounts on the Vaporfly 2 this Black Friday, and still hope some sales on the shoe pop up in the USA on the day itself. I’ll keep on hunting, and hoping that something special does pop up on Black Friday, and not just in a size 4.