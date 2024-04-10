Next UK On Sale Date And Time For The Nike Alphafly 3 Announced

The Nike Alphafly is one of the best carbon plate running shoes and probably the hardest one to get hold of. It has been available on two different occasions in the UK so far, but in limited quantities that sold out in hours.

If you missed out, or just fancy picking up another pair, your next chance is at 8am BST on Thursday April 11, when the Nike UK website says the shoe will be restocked in the yellow Volt colorway.

You’ll only be able to buy the shoe if you are a Nike member, so make sure you sign up in advance of April 11—it’s free and quick to do so. Once you’re signed up make sure you’re logged in on the Nike website or in the app at 8am ready to buy the shoe in your size before it sells out again.

Men’s Nike Alphafly 3 Men’s: £284.99

Women’s Nike Alphafly 3 Women’s: £284.99

It’s not going to be a cheap purchase—the Alphafly 3 is one of the most expensive racing shoes ever, costing £284.99, but it does deliver a high level of performance. I’ve run 125km in the shoe now and rate it as the best Alphafly yet, with a bouncy, fast ride that’s great for any distance. My Nike Alphafly 3 review goes into more detail. This is also likely to be your last chance to buy the Alphafly 3 before the London Marathon, if you’re hoping to have it on your feet for that.

The Alphafly 3 is certainly great, but it’s not actually my favorite carbon racing shoe right now. I’ve tested pretty much all of the racers released by major brands in recent years and my top pick is the Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris—it costs £220 and is in stock in most sizes on the Asics website.

Having run more than 100km in both the Alphafly 3 and Metaspeed Sky Paris, it’s the latter I’m planning on lacing up for the London Marathon. If you don’t want to wait for Thursday, or miss out again on the Alphafly 3, the Asics super-shoe is a strong alternative.