The Salomon Aero Glide is a relatively light max-cushioned daily trainer that protects the legs well on easy and long runs. It does the job it’s built for, but doesn’t stand out in any particular way. Other cushioned shoes provide more versatile, and enjoyable, rides.

You can trust Coach We give honest reviews and recommendations based on in-depth knowledge and real-world experience. Find out more about how we review and recommend products.

Not all the best running shoes have huge stacks of foam in the midsole now, though it is a growing trend. That’s largely because foams are getting lighter, so you can put more material into a shoe without it becoming too bulky.

The Salomon Aero Glide exemplifies this, since it has a high stack of foam but weighs less than 10oz in a UK size 9. It’s a comfortable shoe to rack up a lot of miles in, but it’s not as impressive as the best cushioned shoes available.

Salomon Aero Glide Review: Price And Availability

The Aero Glide launched in early 2023 and costs $160 in the US and £150 in the UK. That’s about average for a top-of-the-range max-cushioned shoe like this, similar in price to the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 and Nike Invincible 3.

Design And Fit

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The most noticeable aspect of the Salomon Aero Glide is its midsole, which is 37.4mm high at the heel and 27.4mm at the forefoot, giving a 10mm drop. It has a clear rocker profile, which Salomon calls a Reverse Camber and says is inspired by skis.

This midsole is made from Salomon’s energyFOAM material, which is a combination of EVA and Olefin fiber. It’s firmer than squishy foams like Nike’s ZoomX or New Balance’s FuelCell, though it still has spring to it. Despite the high stack, the shoe only weighs 9.9oz/281g in my UK size 9, which is around 30g lighter than max-cushioned shoes like the Nike Invincible 3 or Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 in my size.

The mesh upper has padding on the tongue and collar and uses Salomon’s SensiFit system to create a snug hold around the midfoot. There is an internal heel counter to add structure and support at the back of the shoe.

Salomon is renowned for making some of the best trail-running shoes and so you’d expect a great outsole on the Aero Glide, and it delivers with a thick layer of Contragrip rubber that provides reliable grip on wet and dry roads and is likely to be long-lasting.

How I Tested This Shoe

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

I’ve run more than 30 miles (50km) in the Salomon Aero Glide, mostly easy runs, with one run of 15 miles when I sped up in the second half. I have also tested a range of the best cushioned shoes on the market.

Running Performance

The Aero Glide is a shoe that runs more or less as you might expect. It’s comfortable but not especially soft, and the rocker rolls you through your footstrike nicely when running at easy paces.

I found it stable despite the high stack. Sometimes you can land in an awkward way on a pothole, but it doesn’t have the wobble of some max-cushioned shoes, most notably the Nike Invincible 3.

While the foam isn’t particularly bouncy it does give back, and on my longest run in the shoe I was able to pick my pace up in the second half comfortably. When I tried to push to tempo pace or faster, however, it felt awkward. It’s not a heavy shoe, but doesn’t feel more versatile than heavier options like the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25.

Actually, it feels like a shoe you can happily tick over in for long runs, and it’s a good workhorse for daily training, even if it lacks the spark that other shoes provide for those runs.

Is The Salomon Aero Glide Worth It?

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Salomon Aero Glide is a good cushioned shoe that can handle all your easy and long runs and is likely to last a long time, too. The ride is comfortable and stable, and consistent over the course of long runs. If you pick it up it’s unlikely to disappoint you.

However, it’s not an exciting option amid the max-cushioned world, with the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 in particular standing out as a more enjoyable shoe to use for the same kind of runs. I’d say that slightly less cushioned shoes, such as the Brooks Glycerin 20 and Saucony Triumph 20, are just as comfortable and offer more versatility as daily trainers that can better handle faster runs.