The Adidas Gifting Sale Has Better Deals Than Black Friday With Running Shoes I Recommend From $53

The Adidas Black Friday sale was, for the most part, underwhelming. I spotted a big discount on the Adidas Ultraboost Light, but the best Adidas running shoes were mostly excluded from the sale. I found that you had to go elsewhere to get great deals on the likes of the Adidas Boston 12.

Fortunately, Adidas is making it up to everyone with its Last Minute Gifting Sale, which features discounts on shoes across the Adizero line. And they are big discounts, with larger savings than I saw anywhere on Black Friday, starting with $75 off the Adidas Adios Pro 3, one of the best carbon plate running shoes.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3: was $250 , now $175 at Adidas Save $75 There are two colors of the women’s shoe and one of the men’s reduced by 30% in the Adidas sale, with more sizes available for women. Adidas released the very expensive and rarely-available Pro Evo 1 carbon shoe this year, which is its top racing option for elites, but the Adios Pro 3 is the best option for amateur runners, and this is the highest discount I’ve seen on it. Read more in my four-star Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review

The Adios Pro 3 wasn’t reduced anywhere during the Black Friday sales, so it’s great to see such a hefty discount on it cropping up now. It’s a top racing option for all distances, but especially good for marathon runners.

One of the best deals available during the Black Friday sales was 50% off the Adidas Boston 12 available at REI, but Adidas has now topped that discount by reducing the shoe to just $64, a huge 60% off.

Adidas Adizero Boston 12: was $160 , now $64 at Adidas Save $96 There are only two colors of the women’s shoe available at this incredibly low price in the Adidas sale, but there is a good range of sizes in those colors. Men don’t miss out entirely though, with a couple of colors of the Boston 12 reduced by 30% to $112. There was a better deal during Black Friday, when the Boston 12 was $80 at REI but $112 is still a great price. Read more in my four-and-a-half-star Adidas Adizero Boston 12 review

The Boston 12 is one of my favorite new shoes of 2023 and an excellent all-rounder. While it’s only the women’s shoe that’s reduced by 60%, the men’s is still a worthwhile discount for one of the best running shoes.

Lastly I’d also recommend checking out the Adidas Adios 8, which is just $52 in the sale down from $130. Only the men’s shoe is available at this price, perhaps to make up for men missing out on the Boston 12 deal. The Adios 8 is a lightweight, speed-focused shoe and a great option to have in your rotation for interval and hill sessions, especially now you can nab it at such a low price.