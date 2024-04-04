The Nike Alphafly 3 Will Be Available To Buy Today, Here’s The Exact Time It Goes On Sale In Each US Time Zone

The Nike Alphafly 3 originally launched in early January when a white ‘proto’ colorway of the shoe sold out in rapid fashion. It’s since been made available in a yellow Volt colorway in other parts of the world, where it promptly sold out in hours again, so you’ll need to move fast to grab the shoe when the Volt color goes on sale in the US today.

It’s no surprise that the shoe is selling out so fast, despite its $285 price. It’s one of the best carbon plate running shoes and was used by Kelvin Kiptum to set the marathon world record last year at the Chicago Marathon. If you’re lining up a PR attempt at the upcoming Boston Marathon or London Marathon, this might well be your last chance to get the shoe in time.

To do so you’ll need to be a Nike member—it’s free and easy to sign up—and then be ready to hit buy when the shoe goes on sale. The Nike website says this will be at 3pm GMT+1 (UTC), which is quite a confusing way to give the time on the US site, so here’s the time the shoe will be on sale in each US time zone:

GMT+1 (UTC): 3pm

ET: 10am

CT: 9am

MT: 8am

PT: 7am

AKDT: 6am

HST: 4am

Men’s Nike Alphafly 3 Men’s: $285

Women’s Nike Alphafly 3 Women’s: $285

Good luck getting hold of the shoe, but if you miss out then don’t despair, I’ve tested almost all of the best carbon plate racers available and right now there is one I prefer to the Alphafly 3, which is the Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris. There are no time concerns with the Asics either, it’s on sale right now and cheaper than the Alphafly 3 at $250.