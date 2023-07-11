The Nike Infinity 3 Is Less Than Half Price In The Nike Ultimate Sale

The Nike Infinity 3 is not the most exciting running shoe in the world, but it’s one that I often return to. There are two main reasons for that. One is that the stable, rockered ride is great for cruising around when my legs are tired during a tough block of marathon training. The other is that it’s a bit of a looker, so it works as casual wear as well as for running.

Even though I use the pair I own, I don’t usually recommend it to people because its full price is $160 and there are better cushioned shoes available for less. However, the Infinity 3 often crops up in Nike’s sales, and when it does it’s worth looking at bagging a pair.

Nike Infinity 3: was $160 now $76.78 at Nike Save $83.22 Right now you can get the men’s shoe for just $76.78 and the women’s shoe for $79.98 as part of Nike’s Ultimate sale. The Infinity 3 is already reduced on the Nike website, and then you can use the code ULTIMATE to reduce it by another 20% at checkout to bring it down below $80. The extra discount is available only to Nike members, but it’s free and easy to sign up to take advantage of this deal (and future ones).

The Infinity 3 has a React foam midsole, which is comfortable for runs of any distance, even if it’s not the softest or bounciest foam. The rockered design of the shoe helps you to roll through your footstrike, and while the Infinity 3 is best suited to easy runs, I did find it OK for picking up the pace in for short periods.

While the strange outsole design doesn’t inspire confidence, I have always found that the Infinity 3 grips well in the wet, and it’s one of the more durable shoes I’ve tested. You’ll rack up many hundreds of miles of running in it, which only increases its value, especially at the sale price. It’s also stable for a neutral shoe, with a wide base and a long plastic heel clip.

The upper is padded and comfortable, and it comes in a good range of colors, many of which are included in the sale. As running shoes go, the Infinity 3 is certainly one of the better-looking options and the durable midsole means you can use it for walking without worrying that you’re wearing it out for runs.

It’s not a shoe that delivers the wow factor on a run, unlike the very squishy and bouncy Nike Invincible 3, and it’s not as versatile as a shoe like the Puma Velocity Nitro 2. But the Infinity 3 is a stable and durable option for easy runs, and at this price you’ll certainly get value for money.