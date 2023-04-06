The Nike Pegasus 40 Is Available Now And Looks As Good As Ever

You don’t get to the 40th generation of a shoe if you’re chopping and changing with each new edition, so it’s perhaps fitting that Nike has marked the 40th version of the Pegasus with nothing more than minor updates to the upper.

(Image credit: Nike)

Across the 40 editions, the Pegasus has established a deserved reputation as a reliable and durable daily trainer that you can use for various types of runs. It’s always one of the best Nike running shoes available, and one of the most popular from any brand.

The Nike Pegasus 40 has more padding around the collar than the Nike Pegasus 39, and the mesh upper and midfoot band has been tweaked, though the midsole is the same and the ride should be similar. In my Nike Pegasus 39 review I rated it as one of the best running shoes available, so small updates are fine by me.

Nike made more significant changes to the design of the previous edition by making it lighter and updating the midsole, which is made from React cushioning with two Zoom Air pods—one under the heel and one under the forefoot. The pods add more pop to the ride, and the React cushioning is comfortable and long-lasting.

(Image credit: Nike)

The Pegasus 40 retains the same excellent outsole as the Pegasus 39, too. This grips well on wet roads and light trails, and is also highly durable. With the new upper hopefully making the shoe even more comfortable, the Pegasus 40 looks set to be a great all-round running shoe, and while it’s not what you could call cheap—$130 in the US and £114.99 in the UK—it’s better value than many of its rivals.

If you’re in the US and a Nike member you can pick up the Pegasus 40 now on the Nike website (opens in new tab) or app, ahead of a full launch on the 13th April, while in the UK it appears to be available to all (opens in new tab) already.