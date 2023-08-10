The Saucony Triumph 20 Is Better Value Than The Triumph 21 Because Of This Discount

Saucony’s Triumph is one of my favorite running shoe lines. It was the shoe I first used when I fell in love with the sport, and every year it produces a reliable pick for runners who need a cushioned, neutral daily trainer.

One of the best things about the Triumph is that it doesn’t tend to change much from year to year, so despite its fairly high RRP you can usually pick up the older version of the shoe at a big discount without missing out on lots of new features. That’s certainly the case right now. Saucony has knocked just over $50 off the price of the Triumph 20 on its website, with lots of colors and size options available.

Saucony Triumph 20: was $160 now $109.95 at Saucony Save $50.05 The Saucony Triumph 20 is a comfortable cushioned shoe that’s great for runners of all levels. The Triumph 21 has an updated upper, but other than that the changes made to the new shoe are minimal and likely to go unnoticed by many people, particularly since the midsole is unchanged. All of that means grabbing the older shoe in this sale on Saucony’s site delivers better value.

The Saucony Triumph 21 has a new upper, but I found the upper on the Triumph 20 very comfortable throughout my testing of the shoe for my Saucony Triumph 20 review. Underfoot the Triumph 20 and 21 are the same, with a big stack of Saucony’s PWRRUN+ cushioning. The stack height of both is 37mm at the heel and 27mm at the forefoot for a 10mm drop, and the weight is more or less identical—there is a 1g difference between the Triumph 20 and 21 in my size.

While the Triumph 20’s strong suit is easy and long runs thanks to the high level of cushioning, it is one of the more versatile options in its category, and has a speedier ride than other max-stack shoes such as the Nike Invincible 3 or Asics Gel-Nimbus 25.

It has something to offer all runners. When I started out in the sport I used the Triumph as my long distance racing shoe as well as for training runs of all types. Now, as a more experienced runner with a running shoe rotation, I’d use it mainly as a cushioned option for easy runs. It has a good outsole that grips well in wet conditions and is highly durable.

More deals will be available on the Triumph 20 in the coming months but this one is worth highlighting because of the substantial discount and the fact it’s coming from Saucony itself, with lots of colors available.

There are also some great Triumph 20 deals available in the UK at the moment, the stand-out being the £75 discount you can get on some colors of the shoe at Sports Shoes.

Saucony Triumph 20: was £154.99 now £79.99 at Saucony Save £75 You can get almost 50% off the price of the Saucony Triumph 20 at Sports Shoes right now, with three colors available at this price. Other versions of the shoe are also discounted if you can’t find a size/color you like for £80, with several other colors of the Triumph 20 reduced to £108.49.