Are You The Kind Of Runner Who Would Benefit From A Running Shoe Rotation?

Some running shoes are built for a particular purpose, and with a rotation you can match the shoe to the right type of run. For instance, you can use more comfortable shoes for easy runs, and firmer, faster ones for speed sessions.

Owning a couple of pairs of shoes also means that people who run every day don’t have to use the same shoe for back-to-back runs, which allows more time for the foam in the shoe’s midsole to recover.

Running shoes usually have soft foams in the midsole that compress a little over the course of a run. The foam gradually expands again when the shoe is not in use, and if you can give it a day or two before using the shoe again it will ensure the foam is at its best again.

This can extend the overall lifespan of the shoes, which could result in your running shoe rotation saving you money in the long term. That’s especially true if you know how to look after running shoes properly and don’t stick them in the washing machine.

Giving one pair of shoes a day or two off is also valuable in winter when your shoes get wet and mucky. Letting your shoe dry will not only mean a more pleasant experience for you – stepping into a wet shoe at the start of a run is not fun – but also means the shoe isn’t taking a beating while wet, which can pull the upper out of shape.