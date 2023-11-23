This Adidas Black Friday Deal Knocks 60% Off The Ultraboost Light

The Adidas Ultraboost Light is one of the early stars of Adidas’s Black Friday sale, with a massive 60% discount reducing some colors of the shoe down to just $76. If you can stretch to $88 you get an even wider range of colors to pick from, and that’s still a saving of more than $100 on the shoe’s RRP.

Adidas Ultraboost Light: was $190, now $76 at Adidas Save $114 There are several colors of men’s and women’s Adidas Ultraboost Light available for $76 in the sale, with every size catered for by one shoe or another. Spend a little more and there are other colors available for $86 or $88, including an Adidas by Stella McCartney version of the shoe.

It's built for running, but the Ultraboost line has always successfully straddled both sports and casual use, and that’s still the case with the Ultraboost Light, which comes in a range of designs.

The key update to the shoe is right there in its name. The Light Boost foam in its midsole is 30% lighter than the Boost used in the Ultraboost 22, and while the Ultraboost Light is still not exactly a featherweight, it is about par compared with other highly-cushioned running shoes.

When I tested the Ultraboost Light for our review I found the lighter design improved it compared with the standard Ultraboost, and it lost nothing in terms of looks or durability.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

It’s not the most exciting running shoe to use, or the most versatile, but it’s a capable daily trainer for cruising through easy runs, and has the plus points of its good looks and long-lasting design, both of which mean you can use it outside your training.

If you’re not convinced by the shoe, you also have the safety net of Adidas’s Performance Running Shoe guarantee, which allows you to return the shoe within 30 days if you’re not happy with it, no matter what condition it’s in or how many miles you’ve run in it.

It’s an impressive try-before-you-buy option, and given the low price in the Black Friday sales, this is the perfect time to grab the Ultraboost Light and see how it feels on the run, or just bag a deal on a nice shoe for casual use.