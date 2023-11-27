This New Balance Cyber Monday Discount Might Be The Most Surprising Running Shoe Deal I’ve Seen

In general, my advice for buying running shoes in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales is to know in advance what you’re looking for, and then hunt for a bargain on that. However, sometimes a deal so unexpected turns up, you have to tear up your plans.

One such deal is this New Balance Cyber Monday discount on the FuelCell Super Comp Trail shoe, which drops the price by 25% from $199.99 to $149.99. This is a relatively new carbon plate trail-running shoe, and given that the New Balance sale includes hardly any good running shoes, it’s a surprise to see the top-of-the-range off-road racer in it.

I reviewed the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trail only recently and I wasn’t expecting to see such a new shoe in the sale at all. It has a fast ride thanks to the bouncy FuelCell midsole and the carbon plate, and is a great option for running events on mixed terrain. It runs small and narrow though, so order a half size up or your toes won’t be happy, especially on longer runs.

If the SuperComp Trail is an unexpected shoe to find in the sale, the opposite is true of the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v12. The 1080v13 came out recently so I have been hunting for deals on the previous version of the shoe, and the best I’ve found is at Dick’s Sporting Goods, where the workhorse daily trainer has dropped below $100 for some colors, with many others just over $100.