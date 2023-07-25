What Is Heel-To-Toe Drop In Running Shoes?

The drop of a running shoe is the difference between the height of the footbed at the heel and the height at the forefoot. Most running shoes have chunky cushioning in the midsole so this stack is usually higher at the back of the shoe than the front.

Looking side-on, if you divide a shoe in half, the heel stack height is measured roughly halfway along the back half and the forefoot stack halfway along the front half. Subtract the forefoot stack from the heel stack and you get the drop.