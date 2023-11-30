World-Record Breaking Nike Alphafly 3 Release Date And Price Confirmed

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future) The three generations of the Nike Alphafly (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Nike Alphafly 3 has already made headlines in 2023. It’s the shoe Kelvin Kiptum wore when he broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October. The shoe will go on sale early next year, with Nike announcing the launch date as January 4th, 2024.

The first release will be the Prototype colorway and cost $285 in the US and £285 in the UK. That’s not cheap, but it’s odds on to be one of the best carbon plate running shoes available, and it’s cheaper than its chief rival the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, which is $500/£400.

What’s New On The Nike Alphafly 3

Nike has made several major changes to the Alphafly 3 compared with the Alphafly 2, and the new shoe is notably lighter and sleeker. The Alphafly 3 weighs 7.7oz/220g in my UK size 9, compared with 8.7oz/247g for the Alphafly 2. It’s also lighter than the original Alphafly.

The Nike Alphafly 3 (right) has a continuous midsole, rather than the cutout on the Alphafly 2 (left) (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The midsole now has a continuous bottom, instead of the large cutout separating the ZoomX foam at the heel and the Air Zoom pods at the forefoot in the first two generations. The new design is meant to create a smoother transition for runners of all levels—no matter where your foot initially lands during your stride.

Under the forefoot are two Air Zoom units, which are the main feature that distinguishes the Alphafly from the Nike Vaporfly 3, which has a full ZoomX foam midsole. The Air Zoom pods deliver even more energy return than the foam alone. Nike says the updates made to the Alphafly 3 mean the pods will be better engaged.

Nike Alphafly 3 next to Nike Vaporfly 3 (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The carbon fiber Flyplate runs the length of the shoe and has been widened on the medial side (the inside of your foot) to create greater stability. The Atomknit upper has also been tweaked, with new integrated stays for the laces to achieve a more comfortable fit.

There is not a lot of rubber coverage on the outsole of the shoe, and there are substantial cutouts there to reduce weight. The Fast Shot outsole is designed to (mainly) deliver grip under the forefoot, with two small sections of rubber at the heel, too.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Nike has also made a point of saying that the Alphafly 3 should be quite durable, having been used for a minimum of 200 miles by its testers. This is a note that is, perhaps, directed at Adidas and the Adios Pro Evo 1, which is, apparently, only at its best for one marathon, though I’ve not tested the shoe yet myself.

I have the Alphafly 3 in hand and will be testing it imminently. My initial impressions will be up on Coach soon.

Nike Alphafly 3 In Brief

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

When will the Nike Alphafly 3 be available to buy? January 4th, 2024.

How much with the Nike Alphafly 3 cost? Nike has confirmed the Nike Alphafly 3 will cost $285 in the US and £285 in the UK.

How much does the Nike Alphafly 3 weigh? My UK size 9 sample weighs 7.7oz/220g, which matches the weight listed by Nike.