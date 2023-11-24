The Peloton Tread Is The Most Impressive Treadmill I’ve Tried Outside Of A Gym, And It’s $300 Off In The Black Friday Sale

The Peloton Tread is reduced from $2,995 to $2,695 in the Black Friday sales, and while no-one is going to tell you with a straight face that a $300 discount makes this machine cheap, after extensive testing for this Peloton Tread review I can confirm that it’s a superb treadmill.

Peloton Tread: was $2,995, now $2,695 at Peloton Save $300 You can get the Peloton Tread for this price at both Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods and while it’s not a huge saving, it will pay for your first six months of membership to the Peloton app. There are also discounts available on Tread packages that include weights and an exercise mat, including $500 off the Ultimate Package.

It’s the best treadmill I’ve tried outside of a gym, and that’s entirely thanks to the hardware. The 59in by 20in running belt is huge, and the open front of the machine means that it feels even more spacious. As a 6ft runner I had no concerns about room and could run comfortably at speeds over 10mph for long periods without feeling cramped.

The speed and incline can easily be adjusted using the dials on the sides of the treadmill, with the speed going up to 12.5mph and the incline to 12.5%. The 3HP motor means the treadmill runs smoothly even at high speeds with incline, and the speed and incline both change very quickly when you twist the dials.

Obviously the vast 23.8in screen is a big part of the appeal of the Peloton Tread, and with a Peloton membership ($44 a month) you get access to a library of guided workouts you can do live or on demand, as well as scenic runs. Peloton is yet to open up the screen to third-party apps like Netflix or Zwift though, which is a shame, and without a membership all you can do on the treadmill is use the ‘just run’ mode.

If you can afford the initial cost and membership—and have room for it—the Peloton Tread is an exceptionally good treadmill and makes indoor workouts more enjoyable. If you’re looking for a cheaper machine though, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is another one I highly recommend after testing, and it’s $1,699 in the Boxflex Black Friday sale.