What’s In CrossFit Athlete Aimee Cringle’s Gym Bag?

Most box-goers are fixated on owning the best CrossFit shoes, but former Metcon-wearer Cringle chooses to cycle through a few pairs depending on the workout she’s doing.

“My favorites so far are the R.A.D Ones. They’re shoes I can do everything in.

“I love them, but I’m kinda careful with them. If it’s a workout with burpees or rope climbs I’ll change out of them because I don’t want them to get creased.

“This morning I had legless rope climbs and I didn’t want them to scuff on the way down, so I changed them for my TYR CXT-1s. Both the R.A.Ds and the TYRs are my go-tos.”

Alongside her CrossFit shoes, Cringle also travels with a pair of running shoes and a pair of weightlifting shoes.

“A lot of the time when I’m training I’m in lifting shoes, and I really like the TYR L-1,” she says.

The shoes stand out with a wider toe box to give you the space to spread your toes for better balance, although Cringler says this does come at the expense of style.

“They’re better when you’re looking at them from the side, I reckon. When I have a bird’s eye view I’m a bit like, ugh.”

She wears these TYRs for lifting sessions, then swaps back to CrossFit shoes for metcons.

“I also wear a different pair of shoes to walk to the gym so I don’t get my CrossFit shoes muddy,” Cringle adds. “At the minute, I like the NoBull Aspire runners. They’re very comfy, so I use them as my walking and warm-up shoes.”