Padel Tips For Beginners

If you come from tennis, you have an advantage because the technique in padel is very similar to tennis, especially the swing. The forehand, backhand and volleys are very similar. It’s a shorter swing but exactly the same movement, from low to high with the racket flat.

However, people that come from tennis struggle with the glass. They play very strongly and they don’t leave any balls to the glass, and they lose control. If you come from tennis you don’t need to focus that much on technique in the beginning because you know how to hit the ball, but you have to work more on tactics. For example, leave this ball to hit the glass so you have more time to get into position, and then with this ball don’t hit it so hard because if you hit it too hard then the ball comes back from the glass and is easier for the opponent.

It’s different for people who come from squash. They are good at using the glass, because it’s the same in squash. They have good timing with the glass, good positioning tactically, they can read the trajectory of the ball with the glass. But the swing is really different: you use your wrist a lot in squash. That means that you have to work more on the technique so you’re not using your wrist. Especially on the forehand and backhand. You have to use your arm more for those movements. We focus a little bit more on the technique when you come from squash, but it’s not about forgetting your squash technique, it’s about adapting it a little bit.