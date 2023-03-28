How To Prevent Marathon Training Injuries

One thing the evidence tells us is that you’ve got to manage your training volume well. If you’re a novice runner, that means working with a coach or a well-recognised program to help build you up slowly over time, so you’re not suddenly jumping from zero to 100 miles in a week. It sounds obvious, but even the elites get it wrong. And make sure you’re giving yourself recovery weeks within your plan to allow tissue to recover and allow adaptations to happen.

The second thing is nutrition optimization. You’re likely to pick up a bone-stress injury if your energy balance is not correct. We have a negative energy balance and a positive energy balance, and it’s really easy to slip into a negative energy balance when you’re training for something new, so you’re expending more calories than you previously were, and just not fueling enough for that expenditure. Working with a nutritionist and getting your nutritional balance right is key to protect against bone-stress injuries.

From a myofascial perspective, the soft tissue injuries such as achilles tendinopathy, plantar fasciopathy, or a calf strain, then managing your training volume well and nutrition does have an impact, but more important is including strength and conditioning within your program. It will ideally be done before you start your running program, so you’re preparing the soft tissues to be ready for the run volume.

There’s no replication for running, but you can certainly prepare the muscles and the tendons—the soft tissue—and improve their capacity to handle forces and volume. The forces upon someone’s body when they are running can be up to 1½ to two times bodyweight.

Your main cause of injury is going to be the volume of the running. Evidence has shown that bodyweight, shoe selection, and even speed running isn’t necessarily a strong correlation with injury, but we know volume is. Not being prepared for that volume is probably the biggest.