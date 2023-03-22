Entry Is Open For London’s The Big Half 2023: Find Out How To Get Your Spot

Because there is no ballot required to guarantee your spot in The Big Half, all you need to do is sign up and pay your entry fee on the Big Half website.

Entry to the half marathon costs £56, but if you live in an area that the race passes through, you can bag yourself a £10 discount. You’ll also get a £2 discount if you’re part of a UKA-affiliated running club.

The Community Entry route is also returning for 2023. This is a means of encouraging underrepresented communities to apply for the race. This is defined as a local group or organisation, community sports club, school or local charity in London that benefits its local community. This entry costs £10.

For the Big Half 2023, your entry fee gets you a race place, a medal and a New Balance finisher’s T-shirt. But if you’re feeling like doing your bit for the environment, you can choose to opt out of the T-shirt and have a tree planted instead.

Charity entries for The Big Half closed on 1st March.