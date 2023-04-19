Which London Marathon Jacket Should You Get?

Limited-edition running gear is, in my opinion, the best souvenir you can get from the London Marathon. Aside from your London Marathon medal, of course, partly because that medal helps you get free food and drink after the race.

London Marathon sponsor New Balance knows that runners are itching to get their hands on limited-edition kit from the race, and has a range of options, including special versions of T-shirts, shorts and running shoes. There’s even a range celebrating getting accepted to run in the event, such is the difficulty of securing a spot through the London Marathon ballot.

Of all the kit available, a London Marathon jacket is perhaps the most attractive option. The best running jackets will last many years and are always worn on top of your other kit, so that London Marathon logo is never hidden away.

New Balance has six jackets in its London Marathon range, but there are a couple that stand out to me. This year’s London Edition Marathon Jacket is attractive, but in my experience it’s a little bulkier than you need for running, making it a rather sweaty affair.

If you want a London Marathon jacket that you can run in regularly, the lightweight London Edition Impact Run Packable is my top pick. It comes in a couple of colors too, one basic black option and a more exciting patterned version. You’ll find the best London Marathon jackets for men and women below.

Best Men’s London Marathon Jackets

(opens in new tab) Editor’s pick Men’s London Edition Impact Run Packable Jacket This is the special edition of one of my favorite running jackets. It’s a very lightweight jacket that packs down into a pocket and can then be worn around your waist, so if you start a run and find the jacket too hot, you can easily take it off and carry it. It’s also available in this printed black-and-white design (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Men’s London Edition Marathon Jacket The men’s version of the classic souvenir jacket from the race, this is available in “neon dragonfly”, an eye-catching orange and black combo in a similar style to London Marathon jackets from past years. It looks great, but it’s not the most practical jacket in the range.

(opens in new tab) Men’s London Edition Marathon Surplus Jacket A variation on the orange and black souvenir jacket above, this men’s jacket is made using surplus material from other products, saving the offcuts from going to landfill. It’s available in a simple black-and-white design.

Best Women’s London Marathon Jackets

(opens in new tab) Editor’s Pick Women’s London Edition Impact Run Packable Jacket This is the special edition of one of my favorite running jackets. It’s a very lightweight jacket that packs down into a pocket and can then be worn around your waist, so if you start a run and find the jacket too hot, you can easily take it off and carry it. As well as plain black, it’s available in this graphic black-and-white printed version (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Women’s London Edition Marathon Jacket The women’s version of the classic souvenir jacket from the race, this is available in “neon dragonfly”, an eye-catching orange and black combo in a similar style to London Marathon jackets from past years. It looks great, but it’s not the most practical jacket in the range.