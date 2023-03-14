The ForeverRun Nitro combines cushioning with stability to create a comfortable cruiser of a shoe that’s great as an all-rounder for newer runners. Those with a few shoes in their line-up will find it works best for easy and long runs, since it lacks the speed for faster efforts.

The Puma ForeverRun Nitro delivers on its brief perfectly. It’s a cushioned but stable trainer with an outsole that grips well and is priced reasonably in its category. It’s one of the best running shoes of its type, but your decision to invest in it will depend on whether you feel the need to add a stability shoe to your running rotation.

Puma ForeverRun Nitro Review: Price And Availability

The ForeverRun Nitro launched in March 2023 and costs $150 in the US and £140 in the UK.

Design And Fit

The ForeverRun Nitro is new to Puma’s line-up and is the premier stability option from the brand. It has the same nitrogen-infused Nitro foam as other shoes, such as the Puma Velocity Nitro 2, though this is used in a different way to create stability.

This stability is achieved through a dual-density Nitro midsole where a softer core of foam is surrounded by a firmer rim. The ForeverRun Nitro also has a wide base and a large plastic heel clip, and your foot sits within sidewalls of foam.

All these features make it a stable shoe despite the high stack of foam. The ForeverRun Nitro is 36mm high at the heel and 26mm at the forefoot for a 10mm drop: not as high as max-cushioned shoes like the Nike Invincible 3 or Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, but still a big stack.

The insole has a pad of foam that sits under the metatarsals to support the foot, and the support continues into the mesh upper, which has strips of PWRTAPE to add structure and hold the foot in place. The shoe fits me well in my normal size.

Puma’s PUMAGRIP outsole has been a highlight of its running shoes and the ForeverRun Nitro has rubber coverage on the forefoot and heel. Holes have been cut out on the bottom of the midsole that show the softer core of foam inside, and reduce the weight of the shoe. The ForeverRun Nitro weighs 10.3oz/292g in my UK size 9, which is light for a cushioned shoe, especially one with stability features.

How I Tested This Shoe

I have run almost 40km in the Puma ForeverRun Nitro, with my longest run being around 16km. I have also tested most of Puma’s other Nitro shoes, along with most of the best stability shoes available.

Running Performance

I am generally a neutral runner but have been using the ForeverRun Nitro for my training runs while coming back from a knee niggle and have appreciated the stability it offers, especially compared with other max-cushioned shoes. I found the Nike Invincible unusably wobbly of late, whereas the ForeverRun provides support without being stiff, like stability shoes can be. The frame of firmer foam and other stability features counter any pronation and generally support the foot, and the ForeverRun feels more grounded than other high-stack shoes.

The outsole is as reliable as on other Puma shoes, despite having more exposed foam than some. I used the ForeverRun Nitro on light forest trails as well as the road and it gripped well, though I wouldn’t venture into anything muddy because the holes cut out on the bottom of the shoe will fill with it.

I mostly stuck to easy paces with the shoe but did a run with tempo sections, and another with strides at the end. When putting more force through the midsole you get more back in energy return and it’s a shoe that feels lighter than it is during short, fast efforts. Sustaining a fast pace in it doesn’t feel as natural as with lighter, smaller shoes, but the ForeverRun Nitro is versatile for a high-stack shoe focused on comfort and stability over speed.

Is The Puma ForeverRun Nitro Worth It?

The Puma ForeverRun Nitro is one of the best cushioned shoes I’ve tested lately, offering comfort and stability without being too large or heavy. For runners who have a running-shoe rotation it will work as a supportive option for easy and long runs; even as a neutral runner I enjoyed using it for those.

For newer, one-shoe runners, the ForeverRun Nitro is a strong option. It’s not the quickest, but it is versatile, comfortable and stable. It will handle all your runs and the grip is secure when you stray off-road onto light trails.

This is if you want a stability shoe, of course. If you don’t need or want one, then you can get lighter, cheaper cushioned shoes that do a similar job, like the Puma Velocity Nitro 2 or Nike Pegasus 39. Having extra stability in your shoe is no bad thing even if you are a neutral runner, but the ForeverRun Nitro will appeal more to those who need the extra support.

Another great stability shoe to factor in, if you want a lighter, faster daily trainer, is the Saucony Tempus, which provides a bouncier ride than the ForeverRun. There are more traditional stability options, too, including the Asics Gel-Kayano and Brooks Adrenaline lines, though the ForeverRun comes in lighter and cheaper than those.