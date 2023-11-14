On Running Black Friday Deals Begin With 20% Off The On Cloudsurfer

The best On running shoes are not always easy to find in sales. On is one of the smaller running brands and retailers don’t always stock its shoes, and On itself doesn’t tend to go big on sales.

However, come November, there are On Black Friday deals to be found, if you know where to look. Or you can leave the looking to us, because we’ll be collating all the best deals on On running shoes and gear here for Black Friday 2023.

While Black Friday itself isn’t until 24th November, the deals have started already, and Wiggle has knocked 20% off the On Cloudsurfer, one of my favorite new running shoes of 2023. We’ll highlight all the best deals below, as well as linking to On and third-party retailers offering sales on On shoes.

Here’s a round-up of the best offers available from On and other retailers.

The Best On Black Friday Deals In The UK

On Cloudsurfer: was £149.99 , now £119.99 at Wiggle Save £30 The On Cloudsurfer is an extremely comfortable daily trainer with a smooth, rockered ride. It also looks great, so can double up as a lifestyle shoe as well as a running shoe, and this 20% discount at Wiggle is the standout On deal of the early Black Friday sales. There is a men’s and a women’s version of the shoe in the sale, with a few sizes available of each, though stock is selling fast. Find out more in my On Cloudsurfer review

