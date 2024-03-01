Reebok Floatzig 1 Review

The Reebok Floatzig 1 combines the Floatride Energy foam from Reebok’s running shoes with the zig-zag midsole shape of the brand’s Zig shoes. It’s a great-looking shoe, but didn’t dazzle me on the run, with a fairly dull ride that’s not as comfortable or responsive as the best running shoes.

Without too much fanfare, Reebok has been making some of the best-value running shoes of recent years with its Floatride Energy line. The latest generation of the shoe—the Floatride Energy 5—is a versatile and durable shoe that is a lot cheaper than many rivals.

The Floatride Energy foam from that line is now being used in the Reebok Floatzig 1, a striking new running shoe that aims to marry the performance of the Floatride Energy shoes with the looks of the Reebok Zig. As a good-looking shoe that feels fine on the run, the Floatzig 1 can be considered a modest success, but there are many better daily trainers, and I still prefer the Floatride Energy 5, which is cheaper.

Reebok Floatzig 1: Price And Availability

The Reebok Floatzig 1 launched in March 2024 and costs $130 in the US and £120 in the UK. It’s inexpensive for a running shoe, though notably more expensive than the Reebok Floatride Energy 5, which is $110/£85 and one of the best-value running shoes available.

How I Tested This Running Shoe

I’ve run 30 miles in the Floatzig 1, using it for a variety of training runs. I have also tested the past three versions of the Floatride Energy line, along with a variety of the best running shoes from other brands.

Design And Fit

The zig-zag design of the midsole is the most eye-catching feature on the Floatzig 1. The Zig shape isn’t just for looks, as the intention is to deliver more energy return from the Floatride Energy foam, which has proven a durable and responsive material in other Reebok shoes I’ve tested.

As it’s 31mm tall at the heel and 25mm at the forefoot, for a 6mm drop, the Floatzig 1 is a fairly low-stacked shoe by current standards—which means its weight of 10.2oz/289g in a UK size 8.5 seemed surprisingly high to me, especially as the Floatride Energy 5 is 9oz/256g in the same size.

The shoe has a full-length carbon rubber outsole with one large cutout at the rear of the midfoot that is, unfortunately, the ideal size to catch and hold large stones. The rubber outsole gripped well during runs on slick paved surfaces and, like the midsole foam, it seems built to last.

The mesh upper has a reinforced section around the midfoot that uses stiff material. There is padding on the tongue and at the back of the collar of the shoe, but I found the collar was stiff and uncomfortable at times on the run. I also had to heel lock the shoe to stop my foot moving around in it during runs. I was wearing a half size down on my usual UK size with the Floatzig 1 and it fitted well for length. I see it as a pretty roomy shoe and going half a size down is my advice.

The Floatzig 1’s design is a big part of its appeal. To me, it’s a great-looking, and distinctive shoe, that will be worn as much when not running as on the run. Unless you get yours covered in mud, like I did when I made a poor route choice on one of my early runs in the shoe.

Running Performance

The Floatzig 1 is a versatile daily trainer. It doesn’t excel at any one kind of run, but can be used for a variety of them successfully. It’s not the most cushioned shoe but isn’t uncomfortable for plodding around short runs at an easy pace. It’s not the lightest and liveliest either, but you can do faster runs in the Floatzig 1.

However, it is a dull experience underfoot. The Floatride Energy foam is well-balanced, in that it’s not too soft or too hard, and the Floatzig 1 is a stable shoe, but it doesn’t have much bounce. The Floatride Energy 5 relied on being lightweight to increase its versatility, especially for faster efforts, but the Floatzig 1 is, and feels, bigger and heavier on the foot.

It’s not a shoe I enjoyed running in at faster paces, and for long easy runs the Floatzig 1 isn’t as cushioned as I’d like—especially during high-mileage weeks of marathon training. Over shorter distances it’s a more reliable pick and if you stick to runs of around 5k-10k, at a mix of paces, the Floatzig 1 will do a good job, while also being a good-looking option to wear outside of running.

Is The Reebok Floatzig 1 Worth It?

The Floatzig 1 is only going to be worth it if you value its looks highly because as a running shoe it’s just OK—and there are better options available for around its price or for less. The Puma Velocity Nitro 3 is a superior running shoe on every front, being more comfortable and bouncy, and so is the New Balance Rebel v4, which is lighter and more fun to run in at any pace.

The Floatzig 1 is a serviceable running shoe with a great design, and I think it will last a long time as well, but I hope that Reebok continues with its traditional Floatride Energy line of shoes alongside the Floatzig. I rate the Floatride Energy 5 as a better shoe all round than the Floatzig 1, and it’s now available for half the price of the Floatzig in sales.