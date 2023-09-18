The Nike React Infinity Run 3 Is Better Than The Latest Model, And It’s Half Price In This Deal

Simply put, I’ve not enjoyed running in the new Nike InfinityRN 4 very much. The changes Nike has made to the shoe, compared with the Nike React Infinity Run 3, has left the new shoe considerably heavier and less fun to run in than its predecessor.

Fortunately, the Nike React Infinity Run 3 is still widely available, and the launch of the 4 has led to great deals on the older shoe: with the best I’ve seen being this discount at REI.

Nike React Infinity Run 3: was $160 now $79.93 at REI Save $80.07 Several styles of the men’s and women’s Nike React Infinity Run 3 are included in this better-than-half-price deal, with the full range of sizes available. While you’ll find the Infinity Run 3 in sales for the rest of the year now its successor has been released, I expect this chunky discount will remain one of the best deals on the shoe, especially since you have a selection of colorways at this price.

The Infinity Run 3 will see more discounts over the next few years and it will be one to look out for in Nike’s Black Friday sale, but given how big the discount is here I don’t expect you’ll get much more of a saving by waiting.

It’s not the most exciting shoe available, yet the Infinity Run 3 is a stable and durable trainer that will suit runners of all levels. It can be used in a running shoe rotation as a workhorse to rack up easy miles in while using lighter, springier shoes for fast runs. Or, if you’re new to the sport or more of a casual runner, it will work well for all your runs while looking good enough to wear when you’re not training.

The ride is not particularly soft, but the rocker on the shoe means it is always comfortable even when logging long distances.

If you want one of the best cushioned shoes available now you get a bouncier ride from the Puma Magnify Nitro 2 or Saucony Triumph 21, or softer cushioning from the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 or Nike Invincible 3. They’ll all cost you a lot more, though, so if you want change from $100, the Nike React Infinity Run 3 is well worth a close inspection.