Saucony Endorphin Pro 4 Release Date Announced

One of the best carbon plate running shoes is about to get an update, with the Saucony Endorphin Pro 4 due to launch in the US on February 29, while those in the UK can already order the shoe on Saucony’s UK website.

Saucony opted not to update a successor to the Endorphin Pro 3 in 2023, instead launching a new carbon shoe called the Saucony Endorphin Elite, which now sits above the Endorphin Pro in the brand’s range.

While I found the Endorphin Elite a great racing shoe for shorter distances (and picked it as the best racer in my selection of the best Saucony running shoes), the new PWRRUN HG foam used in the midsole gives it a harsher and more aggressive ride than the Pro 3. As a result the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 remained a popular pick as a cheaper shoe with a more natural and accommodating ride that many runners preferred, especially for longer events like marathons.

What’s new on the Saucony Endorphin 4? The new Endorphin Pro 4 looks to split the difference between the Elite and Pro 3 with a new dual-density midsole design that uses a top layer of PWRRUN HG foam and a bottom layer of the PWRRUN PB foam used in the Pro 3. Saucony has also updated the upper and outsole on the Pro 4 a little, and it has a new sock liner. The stack height remains the same as the Pro 3 and the weight seems to be about the same as well, and it still has the Speedroll rocker geometry common across Saucony’s Endorphin line.

How much does the Saucony Endorphin 4 cost? The Endorphin Pro 4 costs $225/£230, which is the same price as the Pro 3 in the US but a £20 price rise in the UK.

Saucony has also launched the Endorphin Speed 4 training partner shoe, which costs $170/£180 and is the successor to the excellent Saucony Endorphin Speed 3, which I rate as the best all-round shoe I’ve tested.