Under Armour Infinite Elite Review

The Under Armour Infinite Elite is a shoe built for one job—to protect the legs during easy and long runs—and it does it well. However, there are more versatile and enjoyable-to-wear cushioned shoes that are better picks for most runners. This is especially the case if you’re not racking up a lot of miles each week.

The Under Armour Infinite Elite is a cushioned shoe with a durable design that will handle many hundreds of miles of easy running. It’s not as versatile or as lively as the best cushioned running shoes, but if you want a cruiser to protect your legs during high-mileage weeks it will get the job done.

However, there are more impressive options to be the cushioned shoe in your running shoe rotation, such as the Saucony Triumph 21, Brooks Ghost Max or Puma Magnify Nitro 2. That’s particularly true if you’re looking for a cushioned daily trainer that can handle a variety of runs because the Infinite Elite is excessively heavy for anything beyond easy pace.

Under Armour Infinite Elite: Price And Availability

The Under Armour Infinite Elite launched in January 2024 and costs $160 in the US and £145 in the UK. That’s about on par for a top cushioned shoe in the US, and cheaper than most such shoes in the UK. Under Armour released the cheaper Infinite Pro cushioned shoe at the same time, which is $130/£120 and contains less of the brand’s top HOVR+ foam in its midsole.

How I Tested This Shoe

I’ve run 32 miles in the Infinite Elite, using it almost entirely for easy runs, including one long run of 12.5 miles. I did some faster running as part of that long run, just to see how the shoe felt at higher speeds, though it is designed primarily for slow runs. I’ve also tested a range of the best running shoes from other brands.

Design And Fit

The Infinite Elite is built for comfort and the main way it delivers that is through the stack of foam in its midsole. The shoe has a stack height of 36mm at the heel and 28mm at the forefoot for an 8mm drop, and the HOVR+ material used is a beaded TPU foam that reminded me of the feel of the Adidas Ultraboost.

Along with having a high stack, the Infinite Elite has a wide base to help with stability. This makes it a pretty large and heavy shoe, though. My UK size 9 weighs 12oz/339g, which is heavier than most of the best cushioned running shoes, even those that hit 40mm in stack height.

A plastic clip runs around the back of the shoe, which also has an internal heel counter to create more stability. Although it’s a neutral shoe, the Infinite Elite is a stable option that provides a lot of support on either side of your foot. The Intelliknit upper is comfortable and has a lot of padding around the tongue and collar. I found that the shoe fitted well in my usual running shoe size, with the roomy toe box and stretchy upper material making it comfortable to use for easy running.

The shoe has a thick rubber outsole that covers most of the bottom of the shoe, with the foam left exposed in a channel down the center that shouldn’t hit the ground much. In my experience, beaded TPU foams are durable in running shoes and the outsole also looks sturdy. I’d expect the Infinite Elite to be a long-lasting shoe.

Running Performance

I did all my running in the Infinite Elite as part of a 100km week, using it for most of my easy mileage during that time. In my opinion this is how the shoe should be used—as a workhorse that's great for easy miles and protects your legs, while you then use something lighter and faster for workouts.

In this role the Infinite Elite performed well. It was a little firm on my first couple of runs in it, but the midsole softened after as it broke in. The foam isn’t squishy and provides a comfortable but stable platform for easy runs, with some bounce to help you keep ticking over.

At anything faster than my easy pace, the size and weight of the shoe came into play. It’s not designed for fast running and doesn’t perform well for it. Normally, a shoe with Elite in the name would suggest a speedy racing shoe, but to my mind, here it refers to the fact elite runners rack up many miles and need a cushioned shoe for those runs.

The ride wasn’t especially lively over long runs, and there are more rockered cushioned shoes like the Brooks Ghost Max and Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 that have a smoother feel, while others like the Puma Magnify Nitro 2 have bouncier foams in the midsole.

Is The Under Armour Infinite Elite Worth It?

The Infinite Elite is a good cushioned shoe that fits into a rotation as a durable, stable and protective shoe for high-mileage runners doing a lot of easy runs each week. It would also work as a running shoe for heavier people perhaps doing running to support other sports, or logging a few miles on the treadmill before hitting the weights during workouts.

It doesn’t feel as good underfoot as the best cushioned shoes, and I prefer the ride of the Brooks Ghost Max and Puma Magnify Nitro 2 for easy runs. Both are also lighter while having as much (or more) cushioning underfoot.

If you’re a one-shoe runner looking for a cushioned all-rounder, the Infinite Elite isn’t your best bet. I’d look at the Saucony Triumph 21 or Saucony Ride 17, or the Ghost Max and Magnify Nitro 2, as cushioned options that feel better than the Infinite Elite at faster paces.