How To Run Longer

“Plan your route. You need to know where you’re going because if you go out aimlessly you don’t always know what the distance is going to be. You could end up doing laps of the block and that’s not fun. If you can get someone to join you, that holds you accountable and it also makes the time go quicker. Arrange something nice for after the run, whether that’s brunch or stopping by a favorite coffee shop; this gives you something to look forward to during the run.

“Try not to be scared of paces, splits, times and distances. Focus on the effort and start off within yourself. I believe many people think when they go out running that each run needs to be hard. Actually, the bulk of your training is easy running. To begin with, running may not feel easy but the more you do it the more you’ll learn about paces and zones. As a result, you’ll be able to gauge your effort better.

“The best way to judge an easy run is, can you hold a conversation? That’s a simple way to ensure your easy runs are easy. It’s also how every run should start because we need to warm up into them. It should never start too fast. Don’t put pressure on yourself to hit specific paces or splits at the start. Settle into it. If you’re not running with other people, getting a good playlist together is great, as is a podcast. It keeps you distracted—or it can inspire you!”