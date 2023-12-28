How Often Should You Work Out To Build Muscle As A Beginner?

When you first start training regularly in the gym, it’s smart to keep things simple. Do full-body routines three times a week rather than trying to target individual body parts on each visit.

That’s what personal trainer Emily Servante, global trainer education manager at Ultimate Performance, suggested when I spoke to her about structuring leg workouts.

“Three days a week is the absolute minimum frequency of strength training one should do when seeking maximum results in a quick time frame,” says Servante. “For people who lead busy, highly-stressed lives, this level of frequency is perfect as it creates the right balance between stimulus and recovery.

“For beginners or anyone with less than six to 12 months of training experience, a ‘full-body’ style routine would be the best option. You can do this by alternating between two different workouts (A and B), which both include moves that will train your upper and lower body.”

“In this scenario, you alternate workouts A and B, working out three times a week. For example, in Week 1 you would perform workout A on a Monday, workout B on a Wednesday, and workout A on a Friday, then in Week 2 you would perform workout B on a Monday and Friday and workout A on a Wednesday, and so on.”

With this approach, the two workouts from Servante below will be all you need to start an effective gym routine. Both workouts are made up of five supersets, and require access to a range of free weights and exercise machines. Over time make sure you progress the workouts by adding a rep or using heavier weights for each move to ensure you’re still challenging yourself.

How To Do These Workouts

These workouts are formatted as supersets. That means you do the first set of exercise A, rest for the specified time, then do the first set of exercise B and rest. Return to exercise A and do the second set, followed by the second set of exercise B. Continue until all the sets have been completed, then move on to the next superset.

Servante has also provided the tempo to perform each exercise at. It’s the same for every exercise and it requires you to lower the weight over a count of four and lift the weight with a count of one. Our guide to tempo training in the gym explains more about this element of workouts.

Workouts In Brief

Workout A

1A Barbell back squat 3 x 8

1B Neutral-grip pull-up 3 x 8

2A Bulgarian split squat 3 x 8

2B Incline bench row 3 x 8

3A Seated hammer curl 3 x 8

3B Close-grip bench press 3 x 8

4A EZ-bar curl 3 x 8

4B Single-arm overhead dumbbell triceps extension 3 x 8 each side

5A Incline reverse crunch 3 x 8

5B Seated lateral raise 3 x 8

Workout B

1A Trap bar deadlift 3 x 8

1B Incline hammer press 3 x 8

2A Lying leg curl 3 x 8

2B Decline bench press 3 x 8

3A Seated dumbbell shoulder press 3 x 8

3B Incline hammer curl 3 x 8

4A Lying dumbbell triceps extension 3 x 8

4B Single-arm cable curl 3 x 8 each side

5A Swiss ball crunch 3 x 8

5B Dumbbell front raise 3 x 8

Form Guides

For more details about each proper form for each exercise, click the header to see our in-depth exercise guides.

Workout A

1A Barbell back squat

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Take the bar out of the rack and rest it on the back of your shoulders. Lower into a squat until your thighs are at least parallel to the ground, then drive through your heels to stand.

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Grab a pull-up bar using the handles so your palms are facing. Pull yourself up until your chin is level with the bar, then lower back down slowly. Use a long resistance band and perform an assisted pull-up if needed.

2A Bulgarian split squat

Sets 3 Reps 8 each side Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Stand with the top of your back foot resting on a bench behind you. Bend your knees to lower into a squat until your front thigh is parallel to the floor, then push through your heel to stand. Add weight using dumbbells as you progress.

2B Incline bench row

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Lie on an incline bench on your chest holding dumbbells. Let the dumbbells hang beneath you. Lift the weights to the sides of your chest, then lower them under control.

3A Seated hammer curl

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Sit on a bench with your back supported, holding dumbbells with your palms facing each other. Curl the weights up to your shoulders, then lower them under control.

3B Close-grip bench press

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Using a narrow grip for the bench press places more emphasis on the triceps. Lie on a bench holding a barbell in a rack with your hands around shoulder-width apart. Unrack the bar, lower it to your chest under control, then press it up powerfully.

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Hold an EZ-bar with an underhand grip. Keeping your upper arms pinned to your body, bend your elbows to raise it to your shoulders. Lower it under control.

4B Single-arm overhead dumbbell triceps extension

Sets 3 Reps 8 each side Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Hold a weight in one hand above your head with your arm straight. Bend your elbow to lower the weight behind your head while keeping your upper arm still. Straighten your arm to lift the weight back up. Do all your reps on one side before switching.

5A Incline reverse crunch

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Sit on an incline bench with your back supported and hold the bench behind your head. Lift your feet up and raise your knees to your chest, then lower with control.

5B Seated lateral raise

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60secs

Sit on a bench holding a dumbbell in each hand. Lift the weights up and out to the sides until they are level with your shoulders, keeping just a slight bend in your arms. Lower the weights under control.

Workout B

1A Trap bar deadlift

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Stand inside a trap bar and reach down to grab the handles. Sit your hips back and keep your chest up. Keeping your back straight, lift the bar to thigh height by straightening your legs and driving your hips forward. Lower under control.

1B Incline hammer press

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Sit on an incline bench with your back supported, holding dumbbells by your chest with your palms facing. Press the weights up, then lower under control.

2A Lying leg curl

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Lie down on the leg curl machine with the lever resting on your legs just below your calf muscles. Bend your legs to lift the lever towards your bum, making sure you keep your thighs on the pad. Lower it under control.

2B Decline bench press

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Lie back on a decline bench so your head is lower than your feet, which should be secured in the pads. Hold a barbell in a rack with your hands just wider than shoulder-width apart. Unrack the barbell, lower it to your chest, then press it away from you.

3A Seated dumbbell shoulder press

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Sit on a bench with your back supported, holding dumbbells by your shoulders with your palms facing forward. Press the weights up, then lower under control.

3B Incline hammer curl

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Sit on an incline bench with your back supported, holding the weights with your palms facing. Keeping your upper arms pinned to your body, bend your elbows to lift the weights to your shoulders, then lower under control.

4A Lying dumbbell triceps extension

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Lie on a flat bench holding dumbbells above your head. Keeping your upper arms still, bend your elbows to lower the weights on either side of your head, then straighten your arms to lift them back up.

4B Single-arm cable curl

Sets 3 Reps 8 each side Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Attach a handle to the low pulley on a cable machine. Hold it in one hand with your palm facing forward with a little tension in the cable. Keeping your upper arm pinned to your body, bend your elbow to lift the handle to your shoulder then lower it under control. You can also do this move with a dumbbell on the preacher bench. Do all your reps on one side then switch.

5A Swiss ball crunch

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Lie on a Swiss ball so your lower back is supported, with your feet planted on the floor. Lower your head and arch your back over the ball until you feel a stretch in your abs, then lift your shoulders off the ball using your abs.

5B Dumbbell front raise

Sets 3 Reps 8 Tempo 4010 Rest 60sec

Stand holding dumbbells in front of your thighs with your palms facing you. Keep your arms straight as you raise the weights in front of you to shoulder height. Then lower under control.

