Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 Release Date Announced

Asics has released details of the 26th edition of its popular Gel-Nimbus line.

The current shoe, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, is one of the best cushioned running shoes, and it appears Asics has broadly stuck to the design of the 25, which had a much higher stack height and a softer, more comfortable ride than the Gel-Nimbus 24.

The midsole on the Gel-Nimbus 26 (and Gel-Nimbus 25) is a high stack of FF Blast Plus Eco foam, with some PureGel under the heel. The shoe has a mild rocker shape too.

I found the overall ride of the Gel-Nimbus 25 was excellent for easy runs—smooth and soft without being too squishy or unstable. It’s not a particularly versatile shoe, being a bit heavy and lacking the bouncy ride I want for faster runs, but as an easy run cruiser in a running shoe rotation, or a comfortable all-rounder for newer runners, it’s up there with the best running shoes (I also named it the best for beginners in my selection of the best Asics running shoes).

One complaint I had about the Gel-Nimbus 25 was the grip. While the Gel-Nimbus 25’s outsole was OK, it didn’t grip perfectly for me out of the box and I found it slippery on greasy pavements, although this improved after a few runs.

Asics has added ASICSGRIP rubber on the outsole of the Gel-Nimbus 26, in combination with the AHARPLUS rubber used on the Gel-Nimbus 25, which should result in better traction in wet conditions in particular.

Asics also says the fit of the new shoe has been improved, with a better hold around the midfoot, though the Gel-Nimbus 26 still uses an engineered knit material like its predecessor.

One thing I don’t love about the Gel-Nimbus 25 was its high price of £175 in the UK, though it is a more reasonable $160 in the US. The price of the Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 has risen in the UK to £180. I haven’t had the US price confirmed yet, so I’m not sure if this is a UK-only increase.

It’s a high price for a cushioned shoe, no matter how good the Gel-Nimbus is, though you can wait for it to be reduced in sales—the Gel-Nimbus 25 was reduced to $120 for Black Friday 2023 (in fact, it still is).

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 will be available from January 15th, 2024.