Asics is among the biggest running brands in the world and makes some of the best running shoes on the market. Its huge range of shoes can be confusing at first glance, but within the line-up there are options to suit every kind of runner, whether you’re looking for a reliable cushioned shoe for daily training or one of the best carbon plate running shoes for racing.

How I Tested These Shoes

I’m a keen runner who logs around 50-70 miles (80-110km) a week in training, usually in the build-up to a marathon—I have a PR of 2hr 28min. I have been testing Asics shoes, along with every other major brand, for many years and have tried most of the top road running models in its current range. My favorite at the moment is the Asics Superblast, which is one of the most versatile shoes you can find.

The Best Asics Running Shoes

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Gel-Nimbus 25 is a max-cushioned shoe with a high stack of soft foam in the midsole, which makes it comfortable while running. It’s a great option for beginners since it will provide protection from the impact of running as you take your first steps in the sport. It’s also a fun shoe to use thanks to the soft, smooth ride.

For a high-stack shoe it’s still relatively stable, though if you need more support on that front then the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, listed below, is the perfect alternative. The Gel-Nimbus 25 fits well into a running-shoe rotation as a cushioned option for easy and long runs. The main downside is the price, though as a long-running shoe line the Nimbus is one that often pops up in sales.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Asics Novablast 3 Best daily trainer Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $140 / £135 Weight: 9oz / 257g (UK 9) Stack: 38mm heel, 30mm forefoot Drop: 8mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Zappos View at REI.com Reasons to buy + Bouncy FF Blast+ midsole + Lighter than previous versions + Fairly stable given stack height Reasons to avoid - Outsole grip not perfect in the wet - Ride dulls a little over time - Not as versatile as some rivals

The Novablast 3 is a do-it-all shoe that has enough cushioning in the midsole to be comfortable for easy and long runs, while also being light and bouncy for use on faster runs. It’s not the best for all-out intervals—compared with dedicated speed shoes—but is a well-rounded daily trainer that makes the easy miles fly by. If you only want one shoe in your line-up then it’s a great choice, though if you don’t mind its high price then I’d say the Superblast is an even better pick from Asics’ range.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Superblast blew me away during my testing, with its towering stack of bouncy FF Turbo foam delivering a fun and versatile ride. I’ve used the Superblast for every kind of run from short recovery plods and easy long runs to tempo sessions and track reps, and it always comes up trumps. The high stack and lack of ground feel that comes with it take some getting used to, and the high price may be off-putting, but if you want a shoe for everything (including races, though it’s not as fast as a carbon plate running shoe), then the Superblast is Asics’ top option.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Asics Metaspeed Sky+ Best racing shoe Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $250 / £225 Weight: 7.4oz / 209g (UK 9) Stack: 39mm heel, 34mm forefoot Drop: 5mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lighter than most carbon shoes + Bouncy and comfortable cushioning + Carbon plate for added propulsion Reasons to avoid - Not enough rubber on outsole - Best suited to a certain running style - Low drop won’t suit everyone

Asics has two carbon shoes at the top of its racing range; the Metaspeed Sky+ and Metaspeed Edge+. The reason is that each is meant to suit a different running style, the Sky+ being for bounding runners and the Edge+ for shufflers. Both are good shoes, though I rate the Sky+ more highly (even as a shuffler myself) and used it to set my half marathon PR.

The Sky+ has a lower drop and more foam in the forefoot than the Edge+, and this creates a bouncier feel to the ride. The Edge+ tips you forward a little more, but doesn’t have as much propulsion to its ride. Overall, you’re getting a great carbon shoe with either, but the Sky+ is more impressive in my book.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is the stability counterpart to the Gel-Nimbus 25, with a similarly high stack of soft FF Blast+ foam in the midsole to create a comfortable, smooth ride. The Kayano 30 adds several elements to make it more supportive than the Nimbus 25, such as sidewalls of foam, a wider base and a soft, springy section of foam on the medial side to bounce your foot back into a neutral position during runs.

It’s a stability shoe that works for anyone and I enjoyed using it for long runs even as a neutral runner. It’s fairly heavy and not the best for faster runs, but for cruising through easy daily training and long runs, the Kayano 30 is a great option. It’s certainly one of the most comfortable stability shoes on the market.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The Magic Speed 3 is billed as the fast training partner shoe to the Metaspeed racers, but also works as a cheaper racing option thanks to the speedy ride its carbon plate provides. It’s not as bouncy as the Metaspeed shoes because the FF Blast+ foam in the Magic Speed 3’s midsole isn’t as springy as the FF Turbo in the Sky+ and Edge+, although the Magic Speed 3 is more durable and much cheaper. It’s perfect for hammering out tough training runs and allows you to save your expensive super-shoe for race day.

